Packers draft 3 WRs to give Aaron Rodgers more playmakers



Even after the Packers picked three candidates to get a pass from MVP Aaron Rogers, Green Bay’s biggest point of concern for moving into the draft remains somewhat questionable.

The Packers added Christian Watson of North Dakota State in the second round, Romeo Dobbs of Nevada in the fourth round, and Nebraska Samori in the seventh round as they traded Adams in the All-Pro Davante after trying to re-trade with the Las Vegas Riders.

“We certainly believe the competition will bring out the best and the cream will grow,” Packers general manager Brian Guttekunst said Saturday.

“It’s something we needed to do and I think we’ve done it.”

The three-time defending NFC North champions will still have less proven talent than any other Super Bowl competitor in their receiving group. They will need one or two of these rookie wideouts to contribute immediately.

“You always feel better now,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur. “But the bottom line is you have to get these guys in here and see what they can do. And a lot of that is going to be, ‘How fast can these guys take the crime?'”

With two picks late in the first round, the Packers opted to trade to get one of the top chances in this category as there were six wideouts in the first 18 selections.

The Packers did not follow the lead of the Philadelphia Eagles or the Arizona Cardinals and picked the first round to land an experienced receiver. Philadelphia acquired AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans and Arizona acquired Marquis Brown from the Baltimore Ravens.

Instead Green Bay strengthened their defense and took on two Georgian teammates in the first round, with linebacker Koe Walker 22nd overall and Wayant Watt 28th defensive tackle overall.

The Packers took Watson into the second round on Friday and UCLA offensive lineman Shawn Ryan into the third round.

On the final day of the draft, they selected Wake Forest offensive lineman Jack Tom (140th), fifth linebacker Kingsley Enagbar (179) and Georgia Tech Safety / linebacker Tariq Carpenter in the fourth round. (228th), Miami defensive tackle Jonathan Ford (234th), Penn State offensive tackle Rashed Walker (249th) and Tour in seventh place (258th).

Gutekunst free-agent acquirer Sammy Watkins, who signed with the Packers in mid-April, did not rule out the possibility of adding another experienced receiver to accompany him.

“We’ll see what’s out there and if we can help our team,” Guttequest said. “What we did in the draft will not prevent our team from trying to help on a wide receiver or anywhere else.”

Waiting for the pass

After the cap-related release of J’Darius Smith, the Packers had to find an outside linebacker to complement the pairing of Russian Gary and Preston Smith, but they did not draft anyone in that position until the final pick of the fifth man was taken to Enagbar. Round

“His great length, good hands, good strength in the hands,” Gutekunst said.

Upgrading special team

According to the Football Outsiders Skills Metrics, Green Bay has picked a lot of players to help a particular team unit that has been ranked as the worst in the league last season.

Watson had 52 kickoff returns to his career and scored two goals in his college career. Dobbs scored on the return of Punt when he touched the ball for the first time for Nevada. Carpenter has played a number of special team roles at Georgia Tech.

Gutekunst says new special team coach Rich Bisakia provided a lot of input.

“We need to get better there, so I think we’re open to a lot of different things that we might not have done in the past,” Guttequest said.

Versatile blocker

The Packers have traditionally valued offensive linemen who could play in multiple positions, but have lost two players to match the profile that Billy Turner has now joined the Chicago Bears with the Denver Broncos and Lucas Patrick.

But they found guys who could take the plunge.

Ryan was a left tackle at UCLA but could also play guard. Tom Wake Forest has played both center and left tackle.

“I feel comfortable playing in any position on the offensive line, so I’m ready to play wherever they put me in and leave,” said Tom.

Personal connection

Watson’s father, Tim Watson, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round in 1993, but has never played for the Green Bay in his NFL career, playing against the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ford said he went to middle school with Packers defensive tackle TJ Slaton. Dubs said his mother is a longtime Packers fan.

“I just thought playing for the team my mom has always been rooting for would be so real for me,” Dubs said. “Jerseys, shirts, hats, the whole nine, man.”

Move

The Packers opened the draft with two second-round picks at No. 53 and No. 59, but both traded for a chance to take Watson to No. 34 on Friday.

On Saturday they moved to the other side.

The Packers went down eight spots in the fifth round and used Ford in No. 234 in the fourth and seventh rounds.