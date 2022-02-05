Packers exec scrutinizes state of sports journalism: ‘It’s all about getting clicks’



Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy took a shot at the media for citing anonymous sources in reporting as he answered a question in his monthly column about the state of the team.

In the column, Murphy allows fans to send him questions directly, and he answers them monthly. He was asked about the state of sports journalism and about national media reporting stories “before anything is actually finalized or in many cases verified.”

Murphy responded, saying the fan raised a “great issue.”

“I’ve been very concerned about the state of ‘sports journalism’ for many years now,” Murphy wrote. “Anyone can be a sports journalist now with so many blogs and websites, and there don’t seem to be any editorial rules or policies. It’s all about getting clicks with sensational headlines and stories.”

He thanked the fan for the support of the team’s website.

“We may not be the first to report a story, but you know it will be true. Another pet peeve of mine is the use of anonymous sources,” he added. “I realize that sources need to be anonymous to break stories such as Watergate, but do we really need anonymous sources to comment on the status of our team? Also, who are these people? Who has the time or interest to comment on another team’s players? “

Murphy’s statements appear to align with how quarterback Aaron Rodgers was feeling about the media through the entire 2021 season. He said in July 2021 when he returned to the team that the “media loves to make stories when there’s not enough content out there.” He blasted the so-called “woke PC culture” for allegedly trying to “cancel” him for his trash talk to Chicago Bears fans during the season.

When it was revealed he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19, he took a lot of heat and discovered he was “in the crosshairs of the woke mob” and tried to explain his decision-making on “The Pat McAfee Show” before the “Final nail gets put in my cancel-culture casket.”

Rodgers’ status with the Packers is definitely going to become a hot-button issue again. Murphy said the Packers want him back. But the Packers are over the salary cap, so they may consider trading Rodgers.