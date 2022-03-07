Packers expect biggest decision of their offseason this week



The Green Bay Packers are eagerly awaiting their immediate future before their release this week.

That’s because the Packers – who say they haven’t set a timetable for quarterback Aaron Rogers on what he wants to do next in his career – are hoping for an answer before he leaves this week, according to a source familiar with the club’s thinking.

And, according to sources, the club is hopeful that it won’t take a whole week to find out, as there is a big decision on whether to use the franchise tags in the wide receiver Davante Adams by 4pm on Tuesday.

So the Packers are hopeful they’ll find out what Rogers is going to do before 4pm on Tuesday.

And that’s why the timing of that franchise tag and Rogers’ decision are somewhat intertwined:

If the Rogers decide to return to the team, the Packers have no intention of losing Adams to the Free Agency. Conversations between Rogers and general manager Brian Guttequest after the 2021 season ended discussed a blueprint for Green Bay’s plans, which would include keeping Rogers and Adams together if the quarterback wanted to stay on the Green Bay roster, according to a source familiar with the situation.

But if Rogers either decides to retire or claims to do business elsewhere, the Packers will strongly consider allowing Adams to hit free agency if he fails to sign a contract because a ফ্র 20 million pledge in the form of a franchise tag would affect him. Other parts of the team, sources said.

This is an apparent contradiction of what Guttequinst said in the NFL Combine last week when he said that the Rogers and Adams situation is not related to each other.

“These two situations are completely different,” the general manager said. “They’re two different players and two different situations, both great in their own right. We’re lucky to have them and hopefully we’ve been able to take them both forward. But they’re different.”

Packers can cancel a franchise tag even after it has been applied, but not if the player signs it immediately.

And, of course, the Packers may still choose to trade Adams if they tag him and then Rogers decides to go elsewhere, but the team still needs to perform some significant pay cap gymnastics to match Adams and his $ 20 million cap number. .

Green Bay’s estimated ক 234 million salary cap cost the NFL the second highest for its top 51 contracts. And the Packers spend any cap space to tag Adams, hoping that Rogers will return, they must go somewhere else to reach the $ 208.2 million salary cap limit.

So Rogers’ decision could soon become a competitive advantage for the Packers.

If Rogers decides he wants to end his career elsewhere, the teams usually named as potential suitors include the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commander and even the Tennessee Titans, According to Outlook founder Clay Travis.

Gutekunst said during the NFL combine last week that no team had offered him a trade for Rogers.

“Not at all,” he said. “Not at all. Not a single person.”

It’s kind of weird that parties interested in Rogers would leak that interest to the media but not actually tell the Packers.

If – if big – Rogers decides he wants to play somewhere other than Green Bay, it will probably take more than one first-round pick to indulge him from the Packers because, after all, the Packers don’t have to trade him.

Through all of this, Rogers has been talking about his offseason as if nothing was pending.

He officiated at the wedding of his teammate and close friend David Bakhtiari on Saturday, suggesting that no matter what he decides, he will remain close to many of his current teammates.