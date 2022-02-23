Packers GM: ‘We’ll know here shortly’ on Aaron Rodgers’ decision



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Brian Guttekunst, general manager of Green Bay Packers, said he was not giving Aaron Rogers any timeline on when to decide on a possible return, and he believed the four-time MVP would soon reach a resolution.

Rogers said he did not make up his mind about his plans for next season and did not deny returning to the Packers, retiring or requesting a trade.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I think we’ll find out soon enough,” Gutekunst said Wednesday. “I’m confident we’ll find out soon enough.”

Rogers, who won his second straight MVP award this past season, said he would like to make a decision on starting the free agency period next month. He wants to give the Packers enough time to prepare for life with or without him.

Gutekunst acknowledged that Rogers ‘decision would factor in the Packers’ other choices as they make their list for the 2022 season, noting that the 38-year-old quarterback is well aware of this.

Rogers said on YouTube and SiriusXM’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday that the post-season conversations with Guttequist, Packers coach Matt LaFleur and executive vice president / director of football operations Ross Ball were more positive than usual. Rogers avoided the Packers’ mandatory minicamp last year in a clash with team management.

“There’s a process that we’re obviously going through,” Guttequest said. “He’s going through a process. And we’re very respectful of that.”

Guttequest was also asked about his talks with Rogers last summer and promised to remove the experienced quarterback if the team wanted to move out after the 2021 season.

“It simply came to our notice then. “I think the whole conversation with Aaron before he came back last season was that regardless, at the end of this season, this past season, we’ll sit down as a team and we’ll work it out one way or another.”

The most stressful of the several off-season issues faced by Rogers’ status packers, who fell into the divisional playoffs after losing two consecutive NFC Championship games this past season.

According to overthecap.com, the Packers’ salary cap is around $ 43 million and the all-pro wide receiver Davante has several notable potential free agents, including Adams and linebacker D’Vandre Campbell.

Gutekunst confirmed that the Packers had restructured the defensive response to Kenny Clarke’s contract, adding that “there will be many more (agreements) that we will touch along the way.” But he doesn’t believe the Packers should make big cuts to their list because of the cap situation.

“We have a lot of different options depending on where we’re going,” Guttequest said. “But it’s not going to be one of those things. It’s not a sale of fire where we’re cutting a bunch of boys.”

One option for the Packers is to give Adams a franchise tag. The franchise tag application window started on Tuesday and will run until March 8.

Guttequest said he wanted to avoid taking the step with Adams, but acknowledged it was a possibility.

“It’s not something we like to do,” Guttequest said. “We certainly don’t want to do this if we don’t. We certainly want to come to a long-term agreement that works for both parties, but again, this is a guesswork. A lot needs to be done before we get to that point.”

Gutekunst also addresses other team-related issues.

He is confident that left-tackle David Bakhtiari could make a successful comeback from the torn anterior cruciate ligament that kept him for most of the 2021 season.

Bakhtiari, who injured his left knee on December 31, 2020, returned to play 27 snaps in the Green Bay regular-season final against Detroit, but did not play in the Packers’ 13-10 play-off loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“In the long run (I) feel really good about him as our left tackle.” Gutekunst said.

He said the Packers are likely to keep linebacker Jaderias Smith out, but acknowledged that the Packers’ cap situation complicates matters. Smith played only one regular-season game due to a back injury but returned for the playoffs and sucked against the 49ers.

“Of course you know how influential he is as a passer-by,” Guttequest said. “So we’ll see. Again, this is one of those things, we have to make some difficult choices as we move forward. This is something we need to see.”