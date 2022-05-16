Packers, Jaire Alexander agree to lucrative contract extension: reports



NewYou may hear to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Inexperienced Bay Packers are reported to have locked up a star defensive again for the foreseeable future.

Cornerback Zaire Alexander and Packers have agreed to prolong their four-year contract, the Related Press reported Monday. The deal is price up to $ 84 million, with a $ 30 million signing bonus.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN and the NFL Community have been amongst those that first reported that the deal was completed. The Packers haven’t but formally introduced the extension.

Alexander, 25, was the Packers’ first-round draft choose in 2018. He strengthened his rookie season, recording 66 tackles with one interception and recovering two fumbles. In 2019, he recorded 17 move defenses, two interceptions and 58 whole tackles.

Cardinals’ Dandre Hopkins finds help from NFL Nice in paid suspension: ‘He’ll nonetheless be a Corridor of Famer’

He was a professional bowler in 2020. He had one interception and 51 tackles. He was named within the All-Professional second staff for his season. Alexander was injured in 2021, enjoying solely 4 video games. He was ready to make a comeback in the course of the Packers’ 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers within the playoffs.

Relaxation assured, nevertheless, that his new contract will hold him at Inexperienced Bay for many of his main enjoying years.

Inexperienced Bay was 13-4 final season. The staff was thirteenth in permitted factors and ninth in permitted yards. It was the second 12 months in a row that the Packers staff completed on this place in protection.

The Related Press contributed to this report.