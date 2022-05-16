Sports

Packers, Jaire Alexander agree to lucrative contract extension: reports

3 days ago
The Inexperienced Bay Packers are reported to have locked up a star defensive again for the foreseeable future.

Cornerback Zaire Alexander and Packers have agreed to prolong their four-year contract, the Related Press reported Monday. The deal is price up to $ 84 million, with a $ 30 million signing bonus.

Texan wide receivers Will Fuller V and Green Bay Packers cornerback Zaire Alexander arrive in Houston on October 25, 2020 for a loose ball.

Texan huge receivers Will Fuller V and Inexperienced Bay Packers cornerback Zaire Alexander arrive in Houston on October 25, 2020 for a unfastened ball.
(AP Picture / Sam Craft)

ESPN and the NFL Community have been amongst those that first reported that the deal was completed. The Packers haven’t but formally introduced the extension.

Alexander, 25, was the Packers’ first-round draft choose in 2018. He strengthened his rookie season, recording 66 tackles with one interception and recovering two fumbles. In 2019, he recorded 17 move defenses, two interceptions and 58 whole tackles.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Zaire Alexander returns an obstacle against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, September 26, 2021.

Inexperienced Bay Packers cornerback Zaire Alexander returns an impediment towards the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, September 26, 2021.
(AP Picture / Tony Aveler, file)

He was a professional bowler in 2020. He had one interception and 51 tackles. He was named within the All-Professional second staff for his season. Alexander was injured in 2021, enjoying solely 4 video games. He was ready to make a comeback in the course of the Packers’ 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers within the playoffs.

Relaxation assured, nevertheless, that his new contract will hold him at Inexperienced Bay for many of his main enjoying years.

Packers cornerback Zaire Alexander during training camp at Lambo Field on August 7, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Packers cornerback Zaire Alexander throughout coaching camp at Lambo Area on August 7, 2021 in Inexperienced Bay, Wisconsin.
(AP Picture / Matt Luddtke, file)

Inexperienced Bay was 13-4 final season. The staff was thirteenth in permitted factors and ninth in permitted yards. It was the second 12 months in a row that the Packers staff completed on this place in protection.

The Related Press contributed to this report.

