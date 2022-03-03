Packers’ Matt LaFleur states the obvious about Aaron Rodgers



Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur made it clear on Wednesday: He wants to get Aaron Rogers back in the green and yellow next season.

The Packers coach, who is running for another disappointing playoff, told the NFL Scouting Combine that he is in constant contact with Rogers but is making sure he gives the ruling MVP some space when deciding on his future.

“I know he has a lot to do with it. He has a lot to think about,” he said. “I don’t want to be rude and tell her every day how much we love her and how much we want her back.”

LaFleur also revealed that Rogers had some say in the agency’s recent hiring, especially the reappointment of quarterback coach Tom Clement.

“I think we’ve interviewed each other on some level, but the conversation that took place between us, it’s very easy for me to see why he’s such a great quarterback coach and developer and communicator,” Laflur said of Clements. “She is OK.

“I know he’s been coaching the game a lot longer than I am. So, I think the ability to develop quarterbacks will be very useful to anyone in his house.”

While the Packers are waiting for Rogers, General Manager Brian Guttekunst said Tuesday there are “no new updates.”

Guttequest says that despite rumors of “not one person”, the ruling NFL has spoken of a trade for MVP that would become a hot commodity in the trade market. The general manager of the Packers said he expected Rogers to do what he wanted to do before the start of the new league year on March 16.

“A lot of decisions have to be made before that. So, it will be helpful. I think we knew something before that,” he said.