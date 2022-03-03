Sports

Packers’ Matt LaFleur states the obvious about Aaron Rodgers

13 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Packers’ Matt LaFleur states the obvious about Aaron Rodgers
Written by admin
Packers’ Matt LaFleur states the obvious about Aaron Rodgers

Packers’ Matt LaFleur states the obvious about Aaron Rodgers

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur made it clear on Wednesday: He wants to get Aaron Rogers back in the green and yellow next season.

The Packers coach, who is running for another disappointing playoff, told the NFL Scouting Combine that he is in constant contact with Rogers but is making sure he gives the ruling MVP some space when deciding on his future.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers prepares for the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 9, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers prepares for the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 9, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
(Nick Antaya / Getty Images)

“I know he has a lot to do with it. He has a lot to think about,” he said. “I don’t want to be rude and tell her every day how much we love her and how much we want her back.”

LaFleur also revealed that Rogers had some say in the agency’s recent hiring, especially the reappointment of quarterback coach Tom Clement.

“I think we’ve interviewed each other on some level, but the conversation that took place between us, it’s very easy for me to see why he’s such a great quarterback coach and developer and communicator,” Laflur said of Clements. “She is OK.

North Carolina’s Sam Howell was asked to play a unique game by the Eagles at the NFL Scouting Combine

Aaron Rogers talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Laflur during a game against the Washington football team at Lambo Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 24, 2021. Green Bay beat Washington 24-10.

Aaron Rogers talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Laflur during a game against the Washington football team at Lambo Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 24, 2021. Green Bay beat Washington 24-10.
(John Fisher / Getty Images)

READ Also  Ranji Trophy 2022 Yash Dhull Hits Century in Debut For Delhi Raj Bawa Also Shines in Bowling For Chandigarh

“I know he’s been coaching the game a lot longer than I am. So, I think the ability to develop quarterbacks will be very useful to anyone in his house.”

While the Packers are waiting for Rogers, General Manager Brian Guttekunst said Tuesday there are “no new updates.”

Guttequest says that despite rumors of “not one person”, the ruling NFL has spoken of a trade for MVP that would become a hot commodity in the trade market. The general manager of the Packers said he expected Rogers to do what he wanted to do before the start of the new league year on March 16.

Aaron Rogers # 12 of the Green Bay Packers in the tunnel before playing against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambo Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 28, 2021.

Aaron Rogers # 12 of the Green Bay Packers in the tunnel before playing against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambo Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 28, 2021.
(Patrick McDermott / Getty Images)

“A lot of decisions have to be made before that. So, it will be helpful. I think we knew something before that,” he said.

#Packers #Matt #LaFleur #states #obvious #Aaron #Rodgers

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  'Pogba always talks about leaving Man Utd, so just go!' - Kanchelskis urges Red Devils to cash in

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment