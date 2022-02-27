Sports

Packers may bring back veteran kicker Mason Crosby

9 seconds ago
Despite a rocky 2021 season, the Green Bay Packers could bring back longtime kicker Mason Crossby in 2022.

Last season, the 38-year-old Crosby missed nine field goals and a pair of extra points – a steep fall from his best work of the previous season.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal from Corey Bozorkage in the second half of the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

(AP Photo / AJ Mast)

Crosby set a new personal record on its way to signing a new, three-year, বছরের 12.9 million deal in 2019 with a 91% FG try. He was perfect in 2020, connecting all 16 of his FG efforts.

Packers general manager Brian Gutecunst told reporters that Crossby’s experience is a factor and that experienced kickers could be around next season.

“Where our football team is, it’s important to have a championship type kicker, a guy who can compete at that level,” said Guttequest.

Mason Crossby of Green Bay Packers scored a field goal during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 3, 2021.

(Photo by Stacey Rever / Getty Images)

Fanside reports Crosby could be a cap casual going to an offseason where the Packers are likely to re-sign four-time MVP Aaron Rogers and star WR Davante Adams.

But the experienced kicker has come back from below the average season before the 2012 season where he scored 21 field goals in 33 attempts. Fanside reports that the team was then stuck by him and in 2013, Kicker missed just four field goals throughout the season.

