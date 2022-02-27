Packers may bring back veteran kicker Mason Crosby



Despite a rocky 2021 season, the Green Bay Packers could bring back longtime kicker Mason Crossby in 2022.

Last season, the 38-year-old Crosby missed nine field goals and a pair of extra points – a steep fall from his best work of the previous season.

Crosby set a new personal record on its way to signing a new, three-year, বছরের 12.9 million deal in 2019 with a 91% FG try. He was perfect in 2020, connecting all 16 of his FG efforts.

Packers general manager Brian Gutecunst told reporters that Crossby’s experience is a factor and that experienced kickers could be around next season.

“Where our football team is, it’s important to have a championship type kicker, a guy who can compete at that level,” said Guttequest.

Fanside reports Crosby could be a cap casual going to an offseason where the Packers are likely to re-sign four-time MVP Aaron Rogers and star WR Davante Adams.

But the experienced kicker has come back from below the average season before the 2012 season where he scored 21 field goals in 33 attempts. Fanside reports that the team was then stuck by him and in 2013, Kicker missed just four field goals throughout the season.