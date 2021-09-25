Packing Your Purse (or Pocket) for a Night at the Opera

When I was in graduate school in Manhattan, my friend Bernard and I went to see operas without eating.

Bernard and I met at a fancy food market in Soho, where we both worked part-time jobs behind a bread station. I was going to be a famous writer and he was a famous set designer. But in the meantime, we spent our bread wages on the cheapest Family Circle tickets at the Metropolitan Opera, then hummed arias from “Eugene Onegin” and “La Boheme” while we cut seven grains and piled up baguettes.

Our shift lasted after dinner, and the champagne sandwiches and flutes in the intermission bars were beyond our students’ budget. That’s why we always came to pack snacks—hearty, filling bites that could sustain us through “Götterdamerung” but were small enough to hide inside my old beaded purse.