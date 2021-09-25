Packing Your Purse (or Pocket) for a Night at the Opera
When I was in graduate school in Manhattan, my friend Bernard and I went to see operas without eating.
Bernard and I met at a fancy food market in Soho, where we both worked part-time jobs behind a bread station. I was going to be a famous writer and he was a famous set designer. But in the meantime, we spent our bread wages on the cheapest Family Circle tickets at the Metropolitan Opera, then hummed arias from “Eugene Onegin” and “La Boheme” while we cut seven grains and piled up baguettes.
Our shift lasted after dinner, and the champagne sandwiches and flutes in the intermission bars were beyond our students’ budget. That’s why we always came to pack snacks—hearty, filling bites that could sustain us through “Götterdamerung” but were small enough to hide inside my old beaded purse.
In nice weather, we munched on egg salad sandwiches and homemade chocolate truffle chews at the edge of the fountain in Damrosh Park, adjacent to Lincoln Center. When it was stormy, we would eat leaning against the balcony rails, watching fancy patrons savor their middle-cooked Alaska at the Grand Tier restaurant below, presuming that one day in the distant future, that would be us. .
That distant future has arrived, and I’m still in the same vintage purse doing timeout nibbles for the Met. I plan to continue this season as well (the season is reopening on Monday). But these days, I’m with my husband, Danielle, whose essential contribution is a (possibly illegal) flask full of bourbon or pre-mixed Manhattans in her pocket.
Until now we could spring for sandwiches and champagne at the bar, or even the Grand Tier, but we rarely do. My picnics, which are made to order—and, I think, a more fun way to pass the 30 to 40 minutes of average mate intermissions—have become part of the opera ritual. And this year, picnicking offers another benefit: Pulling down your mask to eat outside at Damrosh Park can be a Delta Edition-savvy way to go.
Over the years of Falstaffs and Salomes, I’ve learned some best practices when it comes to packing these beautiful opera tidbits.
First and foremost, it’s important to reduce mess by avoiding muddy, pungent morsels. I like to think of opera snacks the same way I choose hors d’oeuvres for a party. Clean, self-contained finger foods that can be swallowed in one hand while you hold drinks in the other work better, preferably things that taste good at room temperature.
I’m partial to short tea sandwiches stacked with onions, cucumbers, or smoked salmon for first timeout, followed by some kind of sweet bite—say, almond-stuffed dates or a homemade brownie shortbread bar, for a sugar jerky. – That last action to get me. Phyllo pastries filled with everything from ground lamb and feta to butternut squash and mint, or all kinds of sweet or savory hand pies can also work well.
Then there are the maki rolls, as long as they are filled with vegetables or something cooked. You don’t want raw fish sitting under your seat for the entire 100 minutes of the first two acts of “Don Carlos.”
Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, who is reprising his star turn as Akhenaten in the 2021-22 season, used to bring homemade kimbap or avocado-cucumber maki to eat on a bench in the park when he was a student., And this is a great option that you can either make or buy.
“I definitely had a lot of picnics when I used to attend opera as a youth,” he said. “As a performer, there’s another level of intrigue with backstage picnic food that will make you sing well but won’t feel zaftig in your costume.” (Perhaps especially because Mr. Costanzo spends the part of Akhenaten almost without any costume.)
Once you decide which snacks to bring, you should consider packing utensils (you need something that can fit in a small purse or bag). That old plastic yogurt container might work just fine, but a cute and colorful bento box or metal tiffin container is a lot more appealing to set up on your lap. And a thin linen napkin can protect your opera finery from splashes and drips.
One thing you should avoid is going to the opera always hungry. The mid-twentieth century writer Joseph Waksberg described the results of the Viennese Opera House in his epic memoir, “Blue Trout and Black Truffles”.
“Sometimes my stomach would make a rumbling sound, as if the tenor sang a pianosimo, and everyone looked at me. Some well-fed people said ‘Shsh-tee!’ Made it so embarrassing,” Mr Weichsberg wrote.
His reaction was to bring him a raw bacon sandwich sprinkled with paprika for chewing during the first act of “Die Walkure”.
“When Sigmund and Sigalinde sang their beautiful duet about sweet love and spring, the sweet aroma of paprika, like a light mist, seemed to descend into the fourth gallery.”
Of course, eating in the auditorium is always forbidden during the opera at the Met, and especially now. But eat the paprika-sprinkled sandwich at second intervals, and the sweet aroma will carry you through most of Act III.
Bernard and I once made one of Mr. Vicksburg’s opera sandwiches, though I’ll admit that after much deliberation, we cooked bacon before showering on paprika, stuffing it all in between slices of sourdough. , courtesy of the fancy food shop where we worked .
We were still wrapped in our own light mist of paprika as Brunhilde collapsed to dream of its magical fire ring, the contents of our stomachs, all our senses alert, our hearts.
If only my past self could see what a culinary gift the future holds for me. And a whole slew of opera patrons have been spared the indiscriminate thunder during the pianosimos.
