Padma award will come soon – Actor supported Kangana’s statement of ‘freedom in begging’ and Swara Bhaskar took a pinch

Actor Vikram Gokhale said- ‘I agree with what Kangana Ranaut has said. We got freedom in begging.

Recently, a statement by Kangana Ranaut created a ruckus on social media. Now actor Vikram Gokhale has also supported Kangana’s statement of ‘freedom in begging’. In such a situation, actress Swara Bhaskar has also quipped on the support given by the actor to Kangana.

Actor Vikram Gokhale said- ‘I agree with what Kangana Ranaut has said. We got freedom in begging. It was given to us. Many freedom fighters were hanged and the big people of that time did not even try to save them. They remained only mute spectators.

This statement of the actor was given on the tweet made by ANI. Which actress Swara Bhaskar shared with her Twitter account and quipped together – ‘Padma Award will come.’ It is to be known that Kangana Ranaut has recently been honored with the Padma Shri award.

During this, many people had targeted Kangana and said that ‘Padma award is being received for speaking bad language’. Let me tell you, in the Summit 2021 of Times Now, Kangana Ranaut gave a controversial statement about ‘Azadi’. In such a situation, from Swara Bhaskar to former IAS and many Congress leaders were seen raging on BJP and Kangana.

Kangana said in this event that ‘If freedom is found in begging, can it be freedom?’ Kangana said in front of anchor Navika Kumar- ‘Freedom given in 1947 was begging, real freedom got in 2014’.

What did Kangana Ranaut say: Kangana had said in her statement- ‘Savarkar, Rani Laxmibai, leader Subhash Chandra Bose If I talk about these people, then these people knew that blood will flow but also remember that Hindustani-Hindustani should not shed blood. He paid the price for freedom, of course. But that was not freedom, it was begging. The freedom we got was given in 2014.

On this statement of Kangana, Aam Aadmi Party’s National Executive Chairman Preeti Menon had also lodged a complaint against her with the Mumbai Police. At the same time, from filmmaker Vinod Kapadia to retired IPS Vijay Shankar also reacted to this statement of Kangana.