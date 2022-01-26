Padma Awards to Bipin Rawat, Kalyan Singh and Ghulam Nabi

On the eve of Republic Day, the government on Tuesday announced the winners of the Padma Awards, the country’s highest civilian honour. The country’s first Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh were posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan. At the same time, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has been given the Padma Bhushan award.

This year it has been decided to give Padma Vibhushan to four personalities, Padma Bhushan to 17 and Padma Shri to 107 people. The awardees include 34 women, while 13 celebrities have been given these awards posthumously.

According to the information released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Prabha Atre and Radheshyam Khemka will also be given Padma Vibhushan. West Bengal actor Victor Banerjee will be honored with Padma Bhushan. Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India (CII), Krishna Illa and Suchitra Illa of Bharat Biotech, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai Padma Bhushan, late Punjabi singer Gurmeet Singh Bawa, former Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi will be honored with Padma Bhushan. At the same time, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and singer Sonu Nigam will be honored with Padma Shri. India’s independent research scientist, Dr. Ajay Kumar Sonkar has also been selected for the Padma Shri award.

Buddhadev from receiving the Padma award Did Refuse

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and senior CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on Tuesday refused to accept the Padma Bhushan award. Bhattacharya said in a statement that I do not know anything about the Padma Bhushan award. Nobody told me about it. If I have been given the Padma Bhushan, I am rejecting it. According to CPI(M) sources, this is a decision of Bhattacharya as well as the party. At the same time, according to a source in the Ministry of Home Affairs, a senior official of the ministry had called at the house of ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

The phone was picked up by his wife. The officer had informed his wife, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, about conferring the Padma Bhushan award. According to the source, no one from Bhattacharya’s family told the Home Ministry that he would not accept the Padma Bhushan award. Meanwhile, famous singer Sandhya Mukherjee aka Sandhya Mukhopadhyay on Tuesday also refused to accept the Padma Shri award.