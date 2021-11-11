Padma Shri Award is given for spreading hatred, not for Good Work – Congress leader said by taking the name of Kangana Ranaut; people are also asking questions For Sonu SOOD

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently received the National Award. At the same time, actress Kangana Ranaut was also honored with the Padma Shri. President Ram Nath Kovind honored Kangana with the Padma Shri. In such a situation, Kangana’s name is being discussed a lot on social media. While the fans of Kangana Ranaut are very happy with her achievement, haters are trolling Kangana Ranaut.

Not only this, the Modi government is also being targeted for giving Padma Shri award to Kangana. Congress leader Udit Raj took a dig at Kangana on social media. Udit Raj surrounded the Modi government and said that Padma Shri award should have been given to Sonu Sood.

Udit Raj made a tweet in which he said- ‘People are shocked that Padmashree Sonu Sood should have got Kangana Ranaut. In which world you are, not at work, but for spreading lies and hatred. Additional Advocate General of Chhattisgarh, Ashok Basoya said- ‘I have a question to Modi ji, why was Sonu Sood not given Padma Shri?’

People are shocked that Padmashree Sonu Sood should have got Kangana Ranaut. In which world you are, you are not here at work, you get it for spreading lies and hatred.@INCIndia — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 9, 2021

Writer and former journalist Preeti Choubey also targeted the Modi government and said- ‘If this Padma Shri was given to Sonu Sood, who became the messiah of the poor during the Corona era, then perhaps the honor of Padma Shri could have increased even more! But those who flatter the government will get this!

Seeing these posts, reactions of many people started coming out on social media. A user named Bharat commented- ‘My question to the Congress government is why Barkha Dutt and Rajdeep Sardesai were given the award.’ A user named Omkarnath said- ‘The truth of the controversial big deals with Sonu Sood and his investigation may have come to the fore, which also seems to be an attempt to hide the mistakes. The investigation began long before the religion of charity. This is also on record, Google it and see.

Let us tell you, Kangana Ranaut was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2020 on 8 November 2021. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma Shri award to Kangana Ranaut along with a citation. In such a situation, Kangana Ranaut has shared a video from her Insta account, in which she is seen answering those people who had once asked her, ‘Yeh sab karte karte ho, pangey lete ho? This is not your business.’