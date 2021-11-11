padma shri to quazi sajjad former pakistani army officer helped india in bangladesh war 1971

When Pakistan’s atrocities were not seen from Lt Col Qazi Sajjad, he came to India in 1971. After this Pakistan issued a death warrant against him.

The 20-year-old soldier, who came to India in 1921 after being troubled by the atrocities of Pakistan, has been awarded the fourth highest honor of the country. When His Excellency President conferred this honor on Lt Col Qazi Sajjad, the auditorium reverberated with applause. Qazi Sajjad is known as the hero of the 1971 war. Even today Pakistan is searching for him. It has been 50 years since the death warrants were issued against him.

Qazi Sajjad Ali Zaheer was a young army officer posted in Sialkot sector. However, he could not see the brutality and genocide being done in the then East Pakistan. After this he decided to free that area from Pakistan and fled to India. It is said that when he crossed the border, he had only 20 rupees.

After coming to India, he was suspected of being a spy. The Indian Army captured them and interrogated them. When he told the whole story, the Indian army also believed him. Later he helped the Indian Army in fighting the war. The Government of Bangladesh also honored him with its highest civilian honour.

Now India has also honored Qazi Sajjad with one of its biggest civilian honours. The special thing is that this year also 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence have been completed. At the same time, Sajjad is now 71 years old. After fleeing from East Pakistan, Qazi Sajjad had said, ‘Jinnah’s Pakistan has become a graveyard for us. We are mistreated there. We never got the democracy we were promised. We have got only military laws. We were told to give equal rights but not even a single right was given. We are treated as servants only.

Lt Col Sajjad (retd) tells that his father was in the British Army and fought in Burma in World War II. Apart from this, his brother was also involved in the Mukti Bahini army and fought for the independence of Bangladesh.