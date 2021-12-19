Padmini Kolhapure Ran Away From Home And Marry Against Family Choice Actress Father Gave Her Threat

Padmini Kolhapure had run away and married against the wishes of her family. His family was strongly against their marriage.

Bollywood’s famous actress Padmini Kolhapure had stepped into the film world at a very young age. He left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people with his acting. Recently she appeared on the stage of ‘Saare Ga Ma Pa’ with her best friend and famous Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon, where she told about her personal life along with watching the performance of the contestants. The actress told how she had run away and married against the wishes of her parents and actress Poonam Dhillon had also helped her in all this.

Poonam Dhillon shared an anecdote related to Padmini Kolhapure saying, “In simple words, Padmini had married on the run and we gave all the ornaments she was wearing. We were very young at that time and had no idea what to wear for the wedding. In such a situation, we also arranged for their clothes.

Talking about her friend Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon further said, “We have seen many ups and downs together and have been happy and sad at the same time. I believe that family comes by the will of God, but there is one relationship that we choose freely and that is friendship. I can do anything for this friendship.”

While talking about Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure also said, “Poonam has really done a lot in this friendship. Obviously my parents did not agree to this marriage at all, but Poonam helped me in all this.” In an interview given to Filmfare, Padmini Kolhapure had told that her parents were very strict.

Padmini Kolhapure had said about this, “Our parents were very strict. Even if my hair was open, my father used to say, ‘Tie it or else I will cut it.’ Acting was only a profession and after that I had to come straight home. In such a situation, there is no question of love marriage. But love happened when I met my husband Tutu.”