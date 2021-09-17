Padraig Harrington faces tough choice
Ireland’s Padraig Harrington is in the news again, not as a player, but as the captain of Team Europe at this month’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
The 50-year-old Harrington, a three-time Majors champion, will compete in the BMW PGA Championship, which begins Thursday at the Wentworth Club in England. There, he will monitor how potential members of his team perform.
After the tournament, he would pick three players to round out the 12-man team that faced the Americans. Others will qualify on the basis of nine marks.
The following conversation that took place at the end of August has been edited and summarized.
Can you talk about the BMW, the tournament and the course?
Wentworth is the traditional home of the European Tour. It really is a great tournament venue. You can score well on it, but when the pressure comes on Sunday, the tree-lined holes and out-of-bounds get a little tight.
How will you be able to focus on your game this week?
Hopefully I won’t be able to focus on my game. Maybe staying on the course will provide some relief.
How do you think this event will go due to COVID-19?
I’m interested in it, actually. Will fans be more excited because they’ve waited so long and there’s a certain level of, “Gee, we’re happy to be here?” I suspect, because of COVID, it may turn out to be more than anything more than a celebration of golf and the Ryder Cup.
I won’t ask you your three picks, but do you have certain people in mind?
There are still three weeks left, and I am well aware that things can change, especially when BMW is such a big event. It will be pretty straight forward now, but three weeks is a long time in golf.
And you’re happy to have three pics?
I chose three. They were giving me eight pics when the pandemic was at its peak. The reason I wanted three is whoever is elected is under more pressure and stress because the media and the public second-guess whether someone else should be elected or not.
Your thoughts on Whistling Straits, and how does it fit your team?
It is very difficult for Europeans to beat an American team on a conservative American golf course. Whistling Straits is a links-style course. They’ve opened it up as much as possible – I’m sure there will be a lot of birdies – but the elements [wind] will come into play.
You feel like you’re saying Americans are the favorite?
To defeat them in the states, a significant effort will be required on our part, and we will certainly have to figure out how to make the collective more confident than the individual. They look like they are the strongest they have ever been.
Are you satisfied with your career or do you feel that you haven’t achieved as much as you thought you should?
I achieved more in this game than I ever dreamed of. I have studied accountancy. My goal in life when I took that school was to become an accountant and manage a golf course.
I was a good player, but I didn’t think I was good enough to be a professional. And even when I turned pro, my goal would have been to survive half a dozen years on tour and retire and get a good country club job.
How much more golf will you play?
I will try to play where I am competitive.
If I don’t think I’m competitive on the regular tour, I’m very happy to try to compete on the Champions Tour. [a circuit for golfers 50 and older]. I will continue to play and do whatever I can around golf for years to come.
