Padraig #Harrington #faces #tough #choice

Wentworth is the traditional home of the European Tour. It really is a great tournament venue. You can score well on it, but when the pressure comes on Sunday, the tree-lined holes and out-of-bounds get a little tight.

How will you be able to focus on your game this week?

Hopefully I won’t be able to focus on my game. Maybe staying on the course will provide some relief.

How do you think this event will go due to COVID-19?

I’m interested in it, actually. Will fans be more excited because they’ve waited so long and there’s a certain level of, “Gee, we’re happy to be here?” I suspect, because of COVID, it may turn out to be more than anything more than a celebration of golf and the Ryder Cup.

I won’t ask you your three picks, but do you have certain people in mind?

There are still three weeks left, and I am well aware that things can change, especially when BMW is such a big event. It will be pretty straight forward now, but three weeks is a long time in golf.

And you’re happy to have three pics?

I chose three. They were giving me eight pics when the pandemic was at its peak. The reason I wanted three is whoever is elected is under more pressure and stress because the media and the public second-guess whether someone else should be elected or not.