padukone-father-prakash-padukone-speaks-on-ind-vs-pak-match-in-t20-world-cup-2021-also-suggest-pv-sindhu-for-all-england-championship – Indo-Pak match But Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone gave a statement, also gave this suggestion to PV Sindhu

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone has given a statement regarding the Indo-Pak match to be held in the T20 World Cup. Apart from this, he has also given a special advice to star shuttler PV Sindhu.

Prakash Padukone, former Indian badminton legend and father of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, believes that the T20 World Cup match between the two countries should be held even after the political tension between India and Pakistan. Apart from this, she has suggested to the star woman shuttler that she should focus on winning the All England Championship which she is yet to win.

Let us tell you that both the teams will start their campaign in the T20 World Cup from the match on October 24. At the same time, many controversies are being raised continuously before that. Many politicians are opposing this contest.

On the other hand, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has responded by saying that this match cannot be canceled as per ICC rules.

Regarding this, Prakash Padukone said on the sidelines of an event organized in ‘National Sports Club of India’, “I personally feel that sports should not be mixed with politics and go ahead with this match. This is my personal opinion and I have no right to comment on whether it happens or not.

He also said that, “If you are asking my personal opinion, then I think the match should be organized. They have played many times before, so this is no different.

On the other hand, India’s first All England champion Padukone said, “If I was in his (Sindhu) place, my priority would have been to win this title (All England). This is the only title she hasn’t won the rest I think she has done well.

He further said, “He is the best badminton player. He has won every tournament. Olympics, World Championships. All England is something that is not included in his trophies.