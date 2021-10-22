padukone-ranveer-singh-to-buy-new-teams-for-ipl-2022-after-preity-zinta-shahrukh-khan-according-to-report-earlier-adani-manchester-united-shown-interest – Shahrukh Khan And after Preity Zinta, Deepika-Ranveer can also buy IPL team, both are related to the world of sports

Two famous faces of Bollywood can buy the team in IPL 2022. According to the latest media reports, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh have expressed interest to appear in the IPL auction.

The 14 seasons of IPL are over and the market for discussions for the 15th season i.e. IPL 2022 (IPL 2022) has heated up. At the same time, two new teams are also going to be added in the next season. Now a famous Bollywood couple has also expressed interest to buy these two teams and join the auction.

Let us tell you that both the faces of this couple are very famous in Bollywood and both have also been related to sports. One’s father is the All England Champion of the world of badminton, while one is playing an important role in a film on India’s 1983 World Champion team.

Surely many people must have known the name of this couple. Yes, we are talking about Deepika Padukone, daughter of Badminton veteran Prakash Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh. In fact, according to the latest media reports, both are planning to buy the IPL team. However, no official statement has come from their side yet. But its fragrance in the media has intensified.

Well, the relationship between Bollywood and IPL is not a new thing. Earlier, many big names like Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty have also bought their teams. While Preity Zinta is the owner of Punjab Kings, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are the owners of KKR.

Many big investors, including the owner of Manchester United, expressed interest in IPL auction, 2 new teams will be announced on this day

It is worth noting that even before Deepika and Ranveer, Adani and the Glazer family, owner of famous football club Manchester United, have also expressed interest to appear in the IPL auction.

Apart from this, a senior board official had told about media rights that, “A US-based company had expressed interest in bidding for IPL media rights sometime back. From 2022 there will be ten teams in the IPL and there will be 74 matches, which will increase its valuation.

He had also informed that any foreign company will get IPL media broadcasting rights only if it has an Indian branch. Last time TV and digital media rights were bought by Star India after defeating Sony. The board will announce the invitation of tenders in Dubai on October 25. Two new IPL teams will also be announced on the same day.