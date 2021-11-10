pahalwan-padma-shri-awardee-wrestler-virender-singh-protested-outside-haryana-bhawan-in-delhi-for-demanding-para-status-from-cm-manohar-lal-khattar – After receiving Padma Shri award ‘Dumb wrestler’ staged a sit-in outside Haryana Bhawan, raised voice of deaf and mute players

Haryana’s wrestler Virendra Singh is known as Dumb Pehelwan. He has been awarded the Padma Shri award by President Ram Nath Kovind. After this honour, he also started dharna outside Haryana Bhawan.

Haryana’s deaf and mute wrestler Virender Singh started a sit-in outside Haryana Bhawan in Delhi after President Ram Nath Kovind received the Padma Shri award. Virendra, popularly known as dumb wrestler, raised the demand of giving the status of para players to the deaf and dumb players.

Virendra holds the record for winning gold medal in the Deaf Olympic Games in 2005, 2013 and 2017 and also won a bronze medal in 2009. Apart from this, he won the bronze medal in the 2008 and 2012 editions of the World Deaf (Deaf) Wrestling Championships and the silver medal in 2016.

Virendra has been honored with the Arjuna Award in June 2015 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Award by the state earlier. After receiving the Padma Shri award on Tuesday, Virendra wrote on Twitter that, ‘Feeling great after receiving the Padma Shri award by President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. I am grateful to the Government of India for this honour.

Describing this moment as important for Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also shared Virendra’s photo and wrote that, ‘It is a matter of pride for all the people of the state that the son of Haryana and Para Wrestler of Freestyle Wrestling Mr. Virendra Singh ji has been honored with the ‘Padma Shri’ award. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to him for this award.

The 35-year-old wrestler, questioning the CM’s tweet the next day, wrote that, ‘Chief Minister, you consider me a para player, then why don’t you give equal rights to Para, for the last four years I am eating rate-to-rate. I am a junior coach and not given the same hairstyle award, yesterday I spoke to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji about this, now you have to decide!’

In another tweet, Wrestler Virendra Singh wrote that, “Honorable Chief Minister Shri @mlkhattar ji, sitting on the footpath of your residence Delhi Haryana Bhawan and I will not move from here until you give equal rights to deaf and dumb players like para players. When the Center gives us equal rights, why not you?’

Significantly, the Padma Shri is one of the highest awards of India given to the common citizens. It is awarded in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for some different services), Padma Bhushan (for some different services of higher order) and Padma Shri (for some different services from others). Usually this award is given for public service or service to the country.