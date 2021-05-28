Paige Spiranac – Measurements, Age, Net Worth



Paige Spiranac is the primary identify you’ll hear when girls’s golf comes forth. Discover Paige Spiranac Measurements, Net Worth, Age, Peak, Bio, and far more.

Paige Spiranac is an American skilled golf participant and health influencer. She is thought for her spectacular strategies in golf. Paige is working onerous to ascertain herself as a promising golf participant.

Paige Spiranac Age

Paige Spiranac (born March 26, 1993) is 28 years previous as of 2021. Her birthday is well known on March 26 of yearly. The zodiac signal of the well-known social media persona is Aries.

Biography: Household, Schooling

Paige Spiranac was born to an athletic household in Wheat Ridge of Colorado, United States. Her father, Dan Spiranac was one of many staff members of Pittsburgh Panthers Nationwide Championship Faculty. Her mom, Annette Spiranac was an expert ballet dancer. Paige grew up with a sister named Lexie Spiranac. Even her sister had obtained an athletic scholarship. Paige attended the Mesa Distance Studying Program and graduated in 2015 from San Diego State College.

Paige Spiranac Net Worth

The online value of Paige Spiranac is $3 million as of 2021. The first supply of her earnings is her pay throughout the tournaments. Apart from that, she does modeling for health magazines and sports activities magazines. Paige additionally will get a variety of sponsors and endorsement offers as a result of she attends many sports activities meet up.

Net Worth in 2021 $3 million Annual Earnings $250 thousand Belongings Will Replace

Profession Data

Paige Spiranac was captivated with enjoying golf since she was a toddler. Out of seven tournaments that she participated in throughout the Colorado Junior Golf Circuit, she gained 5 of them. She safeguarded her place within the World’s Prime-20 junior participant when she gained CWGA Junior Stroke play in 2010. The College of Arizona rewarded Paige with a Golf scholarship for her excellent efficiency within the tournaments. She participated and gained towards Brittany Fan within the Colorado Golf Affiliation’s “Ladies’s Gold Affiliation Match Play Championship”.

Her participation within the Omega Dubai Women Basic introduced her a variety of sponsorships and endorsements. She earned about $2000 in CoBank Colorado Ladies’s Open. She has been featured on the quilt of the well-known sports activities journal known as ‘Golf Digest’. The golfer can be a health influencer and mannequin. She promotes health and shares her exercise routine on Instagram. Paige has just lately launched her product by the identify, ‘Taking part in-A-Spherical with Paige Renee’. She releases new episodes of her podcast at common intervals.

Peak and Weight

The peak of Paige Spiranac is 5 toes and 6 inches. Though the golfer is 27 years previous, she appears far youthful than her age. That is due to her health routine. Her weight is 55 kg and her physique measurements are 36-24-35. As an Aries, Paige is daring and purpose-pushed.

Engaged with Steven

In 2016, Paige Spiranac acquired engaged to her very long time boyfriend, Steven Tinoco. The couple tied the knots in Dubai.

Marriage and Youngsters

Paige and her fiancé, Steven has not selected their marriage date but. For now, they’re fortunately engaged and do not need kids collectively.

Fast Wiki and Bio

Fundamental Information Full Actual Identify Paige Renee Spiranac Date of Delivery March 26, 1993 Age 28 years previous Birthday March 26 Nick Identify Paige Household Identify Spiranac Delivery Place Wheat Ridge, Colorado, USA Present Residence Colorado, United States Gender Feminine Occupation Skilled Golfer, Mannequin Nationality American Ethnicity White Faith Christianity Solar Signal Aries Awards Underneath Evaluation Bodily Stats Peak in Toes 5 toes and 6 inches Weight in Kg 55 kg Peak in Meter 1.68 m Weight in Lbs 121 lbs Measurement 36-24-35 Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Shoe Measurement (US) 6.5 Tattoo None Household Father Dan Spiranac Mom Annette Spiranac Brother(s) No Brother Sister(s) Lexie Spiranac Grandfather Not Out there Grandmother Not Talked about Private Life Marital Standing Engaged Boyfriend Steven Tinoco Husband Nonetheless Engaged Son(s) Not But Born Daughter(s) Not Given Delivery Schooling Highest Qualification Diploma In Public Analysis Excessive College Mesa Distance Studying Program Faculty Not Attended College San Diego State College Profiles Fb, Instagram, Twitter

Did You Know?