Pak again raised the issue of human rights abuses in Kashmir in UN, India gave a befitting reply

India has hit back at Pakistan in the third committee meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. In this meeting, for the first time, the United Nations Regional Group has called for the stopping of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, China, and the immediate release of UN investigators there.

In the United Nations, Pakistan has once again accused India of human rights violations in Kashmir. On which India has also given a befitting reply. On raising the issue of Pakistan at the UN forum, India has termed it as false and malicious propaganda.

The Pakistani representative raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the third committee meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. On this, Ashish Sharma, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India, while giving a blunt reply to Pakistan, said that I condemn the false and malicious propaganda of Pakistan against India. We completely reject all such attempts.

He further said that India is a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-lingual country. Democracy and rule of law prevail here. The Kashmir issue is being wrongly and repeatedly linked with the rights of minorities. Minorities in India are taking advantage of all the fundamental rights given in the constitution.

It was said from India that the people of Kashmir are enjoying far more freedom and religious rights. Women in particular have got more rights and freedoms than ever before. Ashish Sharma said- “We strongly object to any attempt to politicize the issue of development”.

Before this reply of India, the representative of Pakistan raised the issue of Kashmir and also stood up in support of China. “We reject unsolicited statements that undermine China’s independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he said. We appreciate China’s model of inclusive development, social protection, equal treatment and protection of ethnic and religious minorities.

However, Human Rights Watch noted that 43 governments at the meeting strongly condemned the gross human rights abuses committed by Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in the restive Xinjiang province. Luis Charbonneau, the UN director of Human Rights Watch, said the global condemnation of China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang should be a matter of concern to the Chinese government, referring to human rights violations in China. There should be a ray of hope for the Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims.

For the first time, the UN regional grouping has called for a halt to human rights abuses in Xinjiang and the immediate release of UN investigators there. At the same time, UN member states have been urged to set up an international commission to formally investigate alleged crimes against human rights in Xinjiang.