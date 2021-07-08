Pak Claim That Raw Behind Attack On Hafiz Saeed House, India Denied

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has nothing to do with the blast outside the house of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the Mumbai attacks. The ministry said that the global community is well aware of Pakistan’s antics on the subject of terrorism.

New Delhi. Recently, India has given a befitting reply to the false allegations of Pakistan in connection with the blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s house.

India has given a message to the OICC countries not to allow its platform to be used to spread anti-India propaganda. The ministry said that Pakistan should focus on fixing its home. Strong action should be taken against terrorism. The global community is well aware of Pakistan’s antics on the subject of terrorism.

Pakistan’s allegation, Indian hand in the blast

Significantly, Pakistan has once again accused India of bombing outside the house of terrorist gangster Hafiz Saeed in Lahore. Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Mueed Yusuf says an Indian national was involved in the powerful bombing outside the home of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JUD) chief Hafiz Saeed.

What did Pakistan’s NIA chief say

Addressing a press conference by Pakistani Punjab Police Chief and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, NSA Yusuf claimed that the mastermind of the attack is ‘an Indian national’ with links to the Intelligence Agency (RAW). According to NSA Yusuf, from the electronic devices recovered from these terrorists, forensic analysis, we have identified the operators of this terrorist attack.