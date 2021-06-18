Pak Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Says On Kashmir Issue – Pakistan writes letter to UN on Kashmir issue, accuses India of serious

Pak Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Says On Kashmir Issue – Pakistan writes letter to UN on Kashmir subject, accuses India of serious

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has written the letter to the President of the United Nations Safety Council and the Secretary-Basic of the United Nations.

Lahore. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has as soon as once more raised the fad of Kashmir. In a letter to prime UN officers, the Kashmir subject has been talked about in it. This info was given by the Foreign Workplace of Pakistan on Wednesday. In accordance to the Foreign Workplace, Qureshi has written the letter to the President of the United Nations Safety Council and the Secretary-Basic of the United Nations.

Learn Extra: Britain: Corona’s new variant Delta raises concern, highest quantity of instances after three months

altering demographic construction

The letter alleges that India is altering the demographic composition of Kashmir by issuing pretend certificates and different measures. He urged the Safety Council to ask India to reverse its actions on August 5, 2019 and onwards.

Most of the provisions repealed

Considerably, on August 5, 2019, India had abolished the particular standing of Jammu and Kashmir. After the abrogation of most of the provisions of Article 370 of the Structure, rigidity between India and Pakistan was seen extra. Pakistan had reacted strongly to India’s resolution.

India had given a transparent message to the worldwide neighborhood that it’s its inner matter to abolish most of the provisions of Article 370. India had suggested Pakistan to settle for the reality and cease all anti-India propaganda.

Learn Extra: Massive resolution taken in Biden-Putin assembly, ambassadors will probably be reinstated in each nations

India ought to create a conducive surroundings

Qureshi mentioned within the letter that Pakistan needs peaceable relations with all neighbours, together with India. In accordance to the Foreign Workplace, Qureshi has emphasised that the onus is on India to create a conducive surroundings for higher relations with Pakistan. India has advised Pakistan that it needs regular relations with Islamabad in an surroundings free of terrorism, enmity and violence.