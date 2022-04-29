PAK: Imran Khan asked for donations from overseas Pakistanis to run a campaign against the new government, said- I am awakening the awakened community more

After being ousted from power, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is constantly working to strengthen his party and his political position. Imran Khan and his party are preparing for elections from now and Imran Khan hopes that elections will be held in Pakistan soon. In view of this, Imran Khan is engaged in a campaign to raise funds to campaign against the new government. He has sought cooperation from overseas Pakistanis.

Imran Khan released a video message saying, “I am making an appeal today to our overseas Pakistanis. We have created a website named namanzoor.com. Its purpose is that we collect money from overseas Pakistanis and those who have done corruption for 30 years under a conspiracy, who are either out on bail or out of the country. I am further awakening the people who have risen against them.

Imran Khan said, “I try my best to foil this conspiracy. Take Pakistan towards the election so that it will decide the people. If the people of Pakistan want these thieves then it is fine, but the decision should be of the people. This campaign has been started for the independence of Pakistan and more and more people should participate in it. I appeal to you to cooperate in this.”

Prime Minister Modi’s congratulations to Imran Khan’s party leader Shahbaz Sharif are also being used in the campaign. Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing a gathering, made a scathing attack on the new Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Modi congratulated Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif by tweeting. PM Modi did not talk to the honest Imran Khan but congratulated Shahbaz Sharif, so you understand what is the sign.

Let us tell you that on the night of 10 April, voting was held on the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly of Pakistan, in which the opposition got 174 votes, while the MPs of Imran Khan’s party did not take part in the voting on the no-confidence motion. After this Imran Khan’s government fell and a new government was formed in Pakistan. Shahbaz Sharif was elected the face of the Prime Minister from the opposition.