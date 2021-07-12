Pak Minister Sheikh Rashid Says India Will Have To Leave Afghanistan

New Delhi. Pakistan is very happy at this time about the news of the closure of India’s Kandahar Consulate. Pakistan has once again spewed venom against India. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on India’s withdrawal of its personnel from Kandahar in Afghanistan said that India has no other option but to leave Afghanistan. India’s world is laughing in Afghanistan. He said that India has only encouraged terror for the last 40 years by staying in Afghanistan against Pakistan.

there’s no other way

Home Minister Sheikh Rashid said about India’s removal of its personnel from Kandahar that India has no other option but to leave Afghanistan. The Home Minister claimed that India is promoting terror against Pakistan from the soil of Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan is in such a position that America along with China cannot ignore it. At the same time, India has denied this claim of Pakistani leaders.

Taliban smarter than ever

According to Interior Minister Rashid, the Taliban has become more intelligent than before. It is important for the entire region to resolve its issues with the Taliban through dialogue. To put pressure on the Taliban, India will have to follow the path of dialogue.

Imran gave controversial statement

Significantly, on the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan made a controversial statement in the past. Imran Khan said that very serious changes are being seen in this area now. In this, India will prove to be the ‘biggest loser’.

Imran Khan claims that evidence has come to the fore that India is involved in the recent terrorist incident in Lahore. With this, taking a jibe at America, said that the kind of changes taking place in Afghanistan will also harm America itself. India opposed this claim of Pakistan PM.