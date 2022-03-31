PAK pm Imran khan lost majority before voting on no-confidence motion shared PM photo with Sidhu and said Reham Khan Looks like Kapil Sharma show is better for him Looks like The Kapil Sharma Show is better for them!

Imran Khan’s troubles are increasing in Pakistan, although he has announced to face no-confidence motion instead of resigning. After joining the opposition camp of Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the main ally in power with him, and announcing it through a press conference, the fall of the Imran Khan government is certain. Meanwhile, in his government, Home Minister Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister Khan will play till the last ball. On the other hand, his ex-wife Reham Khan has tweeted saying that politics is not under his control. Sharing her picture with Sidhu, she wrote- “Looks like Kapil Sharma Show is better for him!”

Earlier, while talking to ABP news channel, Reham Khan said that “Imran Khan is known to the people of India better than us. India has played a big role in getting them here. If Imran Khan wanted, he could have left his post with respect. The people of Pakistan did not know how they suffered for four years, they cannot bear it any further.

She said, “Imran Khan is trying unsuccessfully to become former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. They cannot reach anywhere near Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Sahab. They don’t even think about it, nor does the country consider him Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Reham said, “He has a great passion for making films. Now I am hoping that he may not play cricket, but you can give stand-up comedy or any Bollywood offer that you guys used to give him for love.

At present, Imran Khan has been reduced to a clear minority with the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of the coalition government of his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan. The MQM-P has seven MPs. He announced at a press conference in Islamabad that he had joined the opposition camp.

Imran Khan will need 172 votes in the 342-member parliament (National Assembly) to save the government. According to the news of Geo News, the MQM-P has decided to cooperate with the opposition and two of its ministers have resigned. “We want to make a new beginning for the politics of tolerance and true democracy,” said MQM-P chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Imran Khan’s (69) party has 155 MPs in the house of PTI. Imran is also facing the revolt of about two dozen MPs and challenges from allies. So far in the history of Pakistan, no prime minister has been removed through a no-confidence motion, but Imran Khan is the third prime minister to face this challenge.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulan Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition now has 175 MPs in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. It has already been announced that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif will be made the new Prime Minister after Imran Khan’s withdrawal. At present, the political turmoil is going on in Pakistan. The meeting of Imran and Army Chief Bajwa continued till late night. In the last 24, the two have met thrice.