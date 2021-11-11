Pak vs Aus Mohammad Rizwan 1st player to aggregate 1000 runs in T20I calendar year Babar Azam broke Virat Kohli record to become fastest batsman to 2500 T20I runs

Pakistan cricket team opener Mohammad Rizwan has become the first batsman in the world to score 1000 runs in T20 International cricket in a calendar year. He achieved this feat while batting against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup. At the same time, Pakistan captain Babar Azam broke a big record of Virat Kohli in the match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mohammad Rizwan completed his 1000 runs in T20 International cricket in a calendar year by hitting a six off the third ball of the 12th over (Adam Zampa). He also completed his 11th T20 International fifty in this match. He completed his fifty in 41 balls.

Before Rizwan, Babar Azam completed the fastest 2500 runs in the shortest format of international cricket. He achieved this feat in his 62nd innings. With this, Virat Kohli’s record was broken. Virat Kohli had to play 68 innings to reach this landmark.

Rizwan now has 1346 runs in T20 Internationals. He has scored 1033 runs in this calendar year so far. In this calendar year, he has played 23 T20 International matches so far. In this, he has completed 1033 runs at an average of 86.08. This includes his 10 half-centuries and one century. His best score in T20 International has also come this year. His highest score in T20 International is 104 not out, which he scored against South Africa.

Talking about the second semi-final, Pakistan, batting first, scored 176 for 4 in 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored half-centuries from his side. Rizwan was dismissed for 67 runs in 52 balls with the help of 3 fours and 4 sixes. Fakhar Zaman completed his fifty in 31 balls.

Fakhar Zaman remained unbeaten on 55 off 32 balls with the help of 3 fours and 4 sixes. Earlier Babar Azam scored 34 runs. For Australia, Mitchell Starc took 2 wickets for 38 runs. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa also managed to take 1-1 wickets.