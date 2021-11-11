PAK vs AUS Semifinal 2 Playing 11 T20 World Cup 2021 Dream 11 Prediction

PAK vs AUS Semifinal 2 Playing 11 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan have won their last 16 matches in UAE. On the other hand, Pakistan has never won in the knockout round against Australia.

Here is the probable playing 11 of both the teams

Pakistan vs Australia Semifinal ICC T20 World Cup: The teams of Pakistan and Australia will face each other in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021. This match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The winning team of this match will play the final against New Zealand on November 14.

If we talk about the invincible Pakistani so far in this match, then the problem of the team can increase due to fever. Two big players of the team, Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik, were out of the training session on Wednesday.

PAK vs AUS: History will be made in Dubai in any case, Pakistan will make a record or Australia will remain alive

According to the report of Cricbuzz, both are having fever. But till now no information has been received regarding the absence of both. On the other hand, if you look at the Australian team, Ashton Agar may have to stay out of the team today.

PakistanBabar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

You can bet on these players in Dream11 team

captain: Babar Azam vice captain: David Warner, wicket keeper: Mohammed Rizwan, batsmanBabar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, David Warner, Steve Smith, all-rounders: Imad Wasim, Glenn Maxwell, bowler: Harris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.