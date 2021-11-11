PAK vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Online Live Match

Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 LIVE Match, T20 World Cup 2021: You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match can be seen on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.

T20 World Cup LIVE Stream: The second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is to be played between Pakistan and Australia at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai today i.e. on November 11. Babar Azam-led side will be eyeing to become the T20 World Cup winner for the second time. For this, he will have to reach the finals by defeating Australia. Pakistan did not lose a single match in the Super-12 of this tournament.

Australia, on the other hand, would be looking to clinch the T20 World Cup crown for the first time. Australia had made it to the last four on the basis of a better net run-rate than South Africa. Now they will have to win against in-form Pakistan to make it to the final. In such a situation, a tough competition is expected between the two.

Australia’s eyes will be on their star opener David Warner. He has made impressive contributions with the bat so far. The winner of the second semi-final will face New Zealand. New Zealand defeated England by 5 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 10 November to reach the final on 14 November.

This match between Pakistan and Australia is to be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time. The toss is to be held at 7 pm. The match can be watched live on various channels of Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match is available on Disney+ Hotstar.