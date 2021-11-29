PAK vs BAN After Hasan Ali Shaheen Shah Afridi wreaks havoc Pakistani close to their 11th win against Bangladesh

At one point it looked like Liton Das and Test debutant Yasir Ali would handle the innings, but Yasir had to return after Shaheen’s ball hit the helmet. Nurul Hasan, who came in as Yasir’s concussion substitute, returned to the pavilion playing a poor shot after scoring 15 runs.

Pakistan are on the verge of victory in the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh. He has to score 93 runs on the last day of the match i.e. 30 November 2021, while he has 10 wickets to fall.

Fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi have played an important role in taking Pakistan to the driving seat. So far 11 test matches have been played between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Out of these, Pakistan has been successful in winning 10 matches. One match has been a draw.

Hasan Ali took 5 for 51 in 20.4 overs in the first innings. Hasan Ali wreaked havoc in the second innings. Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took five wickets for 32 runs. Due to this, Bangladesh’s team was bundled out for 157 runs in the second innings. Pakistan got a target of 202 runs to win. At the end of the fourth day’s play, Pakistan had scored 109 runs without losing a wicket.

Abid Ali 56 and Test debutant Abdullah Shafiq were unbeaten on 53. The match had to end early for the fourth consecutive day due to poor lighting. Abid Ali scored a century (133 runs, 282 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes) in the first innings. This is the fifth time Shaheen Afridi has taken five or more wickets in an innings.

Bangladesh had taken a 44-run lead by bundling Pakistan for 286 after scoring 330 in the first innings. Ali and Shafiq completed their second consecutive century partnership in the match. Ali completed his third half-century in 92 balls, while Shafiq reached his half-century with a six off off-spinner Mehdi Hasan.

Earlier, in the second innings for Bangladesh, Liton Das (59 in 89 balls) could only bat. He also scored 114 runs in the first innings. Debutant Yasir Ali also scored 36 runs and shared a 47-run partnership with Liton. It looked like both of them would handle the innings, but after Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ball hit the helmet, Yasir had to return to the pavilion.

Bangladesh, who started the day at 39 for four, lost momentum after that. In the very first over after Yasir returned, the team lost the wicket of experienced batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (16) who was sent to the pavilion by fast bowler Hasan Ali (2 for 52).

Yasir’s concussion (fainting due to a head injury) Nurul Hasan, who came in as a substitute, returned to the pavilion playing a poor shot after scoring 15 runs. Liton completed his 10th half-century in 83 balls with a run off Shaheen, but the fast bowler made him leg before the inswinger.

Shaheen Afridi showed the way to the pavilion on the short ball to Abu Zayed. Sajid Khan (3 for 33) ended Bangladesh’s innings by stumping Taijul. The hosts lost the last three wickets without scoring any runs within six balls.