PAK vs WI Babar Azam Mohammed Rizwan break Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Shikhar Dhawan record Pakistan beat West Indies in 8th consecutive T20I match

In this match, West Indies scored 207 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs with the help of opener Brandon King and captain Nicholas Pooran. Pakistan made 208 runs for 3 wickets in 18.5 overs and won the match.

Pakistan vs West Indies: Pakistan wiped out the West Indies in the 3-match T20 series on the night of 16 December 2021. They won the last match of the series by 7 wickets. Pakistan won the first match by 63 runs and the second by 9 runs. In this match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also broke the records of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

In this match played at the National Stadium in Karachi, West Indies won the toss and decided to bat. He scored 207 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs with the help of opener Brandon King and captain Nicholas Pooran. Chasing the target, Pakistan team won the match with 7 balls to spare. Pakistan scored 208 runs for 3 wickets in 18.5 overs.

This is Pakistan’s 8th consecutive win against West Indies in T20 Internationals. In this format, he got his last defeat against West Indies in a match played in Port of Spain on 1 April 2017. Then West Indies beat Pakistan by 7 wickets. Since then 11 matches have been played between Pakistan and West Indies. Of these, Pakistan won 8, while 3 matches did not result.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan scored 86 runs in 45 balls with the help of 10 fours and 3 sixes. Rizwan completed his fifty in 26 balls. Babar Azam scored 79 runs in 53 balls with the help of 9 fours and 2 sixes. Babar completed his fifty in 40 balls. This is Babar’s 25th fifty in T20 Internationals. Babar and Rizwan shared a 158-run partnership for the first wicket in 15.1 overs.

Babar and Rizwan made the fifth century partnership for the first wicket in T20 Internationals. With this, both broke the records of Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan. Rohit-Rahul and Rohit-Dhawan have the record of opening century partnership 4-4 times in T20 Internationals. Babar and Rizwan shared a century partnership for any wicket in T20 Internationals for the sixth time.

Babar and Rizwan broke the records of Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan in this case as well. In T20 International, Rohit-Rahul have so far made 5 centuries and Rohit-Dhawan 4 times.

Earlier, for the West Indies, captain Nicholas Pooran scored 64 runs in 37 balls with the help of two fours and six sixes. Apart from him, Shmarth Brooks contributed 49, Brendan King 43 and Darren Bravo contributed 34 not out.

The organization of this match was under threat after new cases of Kovid-19 were found in the West Indies team, but in the end it got to see an exciting match. However, the three-match ODI series between the two teams has been postponed till June 2022.