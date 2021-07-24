Pakhi Aka Muskan Bamne had such a reaction after listening to Anupamas script | Hearing the script of ‘Anupama’, ‘Pakhi’ had such a reaction, told why signed the role

New Delhi: Television actress Muskan Bamne ie Pakhi Shah of ‘Anupama’ is everyone’s favorite today. Muskan is also in the eyes of the audience these days because in the past she is fighting with her mother Anupama (Rupali Gaguli) due to the talk of her step-mother Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). But do you know what was the first reaction of Muskaan when he read this script! Now Muskan himself has told this thing, so know what Anupama’s Pakhi said on her character…

Playing the character with 100% honesty

Muskan Bamne believes that an actor should always give his 100 percent to any character on screen. Muskan said, “I think whatever character is given to you, you should give it your all. You should give your 100%. If you feel the character, the audience will feel it too.

Fell in love with Pakhi while listening to the script

Talking about his famous show, Muskan Bamne revealed that he fell in love after hearing the script of ‘Anupama’. He said that for the first time in the script I saw that Pakhi is the youngest in the house. She is loved, cared for and adored by her parents, but things change when Kavya comes into their lives. She goes through tough times. I feel. The character graph is amazing as it gives me a chance to explore so many different emotions.

Read also: Krishna Shroff did topless photoshoot, Disha Patani did this comment

Heart was won in these TV shows too

The actress, who has been a part of TV shows like ‘Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot’ and ‘Super Sisters’, says her favorite show. Muskan says that in ‘Super Sisters’, I played a Haryanvi girl. The show revolves around two sisters who possess magical super powers, which they use to help common people. This is my favorite because I got a chance to speak Haryanvi and my character was also a bit stubborn. It was fun doing it.

Read also: Jacqueline Fernandez gave a bold pose in a red towel, photos set fire

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to