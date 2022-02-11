Entertainment

Pakistan: 49-year-old Imran Khan’s MP did third marriage with 18-year-old girl, such memes came on social media

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Pakistan: 49-year-old Imran Khan’s MP did third marriage with 18-year-old girl, such memes came on social media
Written by admin
Pakistan: 49-year-old Imran Khan’s MP did third marriage with 18-year-old girl, such memes came on social media

Pakistan: 49-year-old Imran Khan’s MP did third marriage with 18-year-old girl, such memes came on social media

Aamir Liaquat has married Syeda Daniya Shah, who is 31 years younger than him. Soon after marrying the second wife, he did the third marriage.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party MP and TV host Amir Liaquat, 49, has got married for the third time. His third wife’s name is Syeda Daniya Shah and she is 31 years younger than him. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has also congratulated him on the marriage. The interesting thing is that Aamir’s divorce from his second wife happened two days ago i.e. on Wednesday. Within twenty-four hours, he did the third marriage.

Aamir gave this information through an Instagram post on Thursday. Sharing a picture with his wife, he wrote, “Last night got married to 18 year old Syeda Daniya Shah. I would like to request all my well wishers, please bless us.”

Let us tell you that Aamir and his wife have been very social about their relationship. Aamir Liaquat has been posting videos on Instagram with Syeda Daniya for some time now. At the same time, Daniya has also shared a lot of pictures of both of them on her social media handle.

Dania likes Aamir since childhood: After the marriage, both gave interviews to Pakistani podcaster Nadir Ali. Daniya told in the interview that she used to like Aamir since childhood. When she was asked that when did she fall in love with Aamir for the first time? So he said that he had fallen in love with him in his childhood.

READ Also  kriti sanon mercedes maybach gla 600: Kriti Sanon New Car Rate 2 Crore 43 Lakhs: This car from Kriti Sanon is priced at Rs 2.43 crore.

Where on one hand both of them are looking very happy after their marriage. On the other hand, memes have also started being made about them. A user named February 1 has shared a photo on Twitter. In which Aamir is standing with a little girl in his lap.

image 3

On this post, the user wrote, “Aamir Liyaquat was holding his wife 18 years ago.” Apart from this, many memes are being made about these two.


#Pakistan #49yearold #Imran #Khans #marriage #18yearold #girl #memes #social #media

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Amidst the discussion of marriage with Vicky Kaushal, the video of Salman-Katrina's rounds goes viral, know the whole matter

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment