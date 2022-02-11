Pakistan: 49-year-old Imran Khan’s MP did third marriage with 18-year-old girl, such memes came on social media

Aamir Liaquat has married Syeda Daniya Shah, who is 31 years younger than him. Soon after marrying the second wife, he did the third marriage.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party MP and TV host Amir Liaquat, 49, has got married for the third time. His third wife’s name is Syeda Daniya Shah and she is 31 years younger than him. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has also congratulated him on the marriage. The interesting thing is that Aamir’s divorce from his second wife happened two days ago i.e. on Wednesday. Within twenty-four hours, he did the third marriage.

Aamir gave this information through an Instagram post on Thursday. Sharing a picture with his wife, he wrote, “Last night got married to 18 year old Syeda Daniya Shah. I would like to request all my well wishers, please bless us.”

Let us tell you that Aamir and his wife have been very social about their relationship. Aamir Liaquat has been posting videos on Instagram with Syeda Daniya for some time now. At the same time, Daniya has also shared a lot of pictures of both of them on her social media handle.

Dania likes Aamir since childhood: After the marriage, both gave interviews to Pakistani podcaster Nadir Ali. Daniya told in the interview that she used to like Aamir since childhood. When she was asked that when did she fall in love with Aamir for the first time? So he said that he had fallen in love with him in his childhood.

Where on one hand both of them are looking very happy after their marriage. On the other hand, memes have also started being made about them. A user named February 1 has shared a photo on Twitter. In which Aamir is standing with a little girl in his lap.

On this post, the user wrote, “Aamir Liyaquat was holding his wife 18 years ago.” Apart from this, many memes are being made about these two.