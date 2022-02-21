Pakistan: 600 Swiss accounts linked to 1400 people exposed, know how army officers kept black money hidden

ISLAMABAD: General Akhtar, who was the head of the Pakistani intelligence agency, played an important role in getting billions of dollars in aid from the US and other countries to the Mujahideen in Afghanistan.

A shocking revelation has come about the officials of financially troubled Pakistan. Data leak exposed 600 Swiss accounts linked to 1400 Pakistani nationals. According to leaked data from Credit Suisse, an investment banking firm registered in Switzerland, the account holders include several prominent politicians and generals, including ex-ISI chief, General Akhtar Abdur Rahman Khan.

According to the news of NDTV, General Akhtar Abdur Rehman Khan was very close to the former President of Pakistan, General Ziaul Haq. He had established the Mujahideen network to take on Russia in Afghanistan. His name is one of thousands around the world that have been exposed by the massive leak of secret banking data from a Swiss bank.

According to reports, as the head of the Pakistani intelligence agency, General Akhtar played an important role in getting billions of dollars in aid from the US and other countries to the Mujahideen in Afghanistan. Saudi Arabia and US funding for the Mujahideen battling Russia in Afghanistan went to the Swiss bank account of the intelligence agency CIA. Accounts were opened in Swiss bank in 1985 in the name of three sons of General Akhtar. However, he was never accused of theft.

Significantly, according to a BBC report, China tops the list of countries sending out black money. It is followed by Russia, Mexico, India and Malaysia. However, the Indian government claims that the Indian government’s finance ministry has said that deposits of Indian customers in Swiss banks have declined since 2019.

In 2016, an agreement was signed between the Government of India and the Swiss Bank under which both countries agreed to implement automatic exchange of information between India and Switzerland. In the agreement, it was said that from 2018 onwards, Income Tax will get direct information about the account of any Indian opened in Swiss banks. Under this, information was provided to the Tax Department of the Government of India on behalf of Swiss banks in 2019.