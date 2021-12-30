Pakistan active on Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks on civil war, told Indian government to be fascism, said- Muslims in India are unsafe

Former Pakistan diplomat Zafar Hilali, in a tweet targeting the Modi government, said that finally a prominent Indian personality Naseeruddin Shah has warned of a civil war that cannot be avoided.

Pakistan has become active on the statement of film actor Naseeruddin Shah on civil war. Let us inform that Naseeruddin Shah had said in his statement regarding the Parliament of Religions that those who are talking about the genocide of Muslims are actually calling for a civil war in the country. It is worth noting that this statement is being taken in the hands of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s state broadcaster Radio Pakistan said on the statement of film actor Shah that the Modi government of India is a fascist. The official Twitter handle of Radio Pakistan wrote that famous Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah has asked the fascist Modi-led government to stop the genocide of Muslims and warned that this persecution could lead to civil war in the country. .

On Naseeruddin’s statement, Pakistan’s state-run TV channel PTV News also wrote in its tweet that actor Naseeruddin Shah said that “Muslims are being made second class citizens in India. This is happening in every field.”

Apart from this, former Pakistan diplomat Zafar Hilali said in a tweet targeting the Modi government that finally a prominent Indian personality Naseeruddin Shah has warned of a civil war which cannot be avoided. There is no doubt that with whom Pakistan and the world will be in this fight.

What was Naseeruddin Shah’s statement: In an interview with news portal The Wire, the actor spoke to senior journalist Karan Thapar on the issue of Dharma Sansad. In which he said that what is happening in the country is surprising. Perhaps they (religious leaders) are not aware of what they are talking about, and what they are invoking, it will be like a civil war.

He said that efforts are being made to create fear among Muslims. But they shouldn’t get caught up in it. Shah said that you cannot talk of ending the population of 20 crores like this. If any movement starts in retaliation then everyone will suffer heavy losses.