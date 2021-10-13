Pakistan again called itself a victim of terrorism in uno meeting India rejected Said – neighbor should stop pretending giving encouragement to terror – UNO: said

A former US National Security Adviser (NSA) has said that Pakistan has long “held laddoos in both hands” and advised lawmakers that no new aid should be given to Islamabad.

Despite repeated failures, Pakistan raises the issue of Kashmir at every international forum including the United Nations. During this, he pretends to be a victim of terrorism, although his reality is now known to the whole world. America and other countries are advising to stop its financial aid. A former US National Security Adviser (NSA) has said that Pakistan has long “held laddoos in both hands” and advised lawmakers that no new aid should be given to Islamabad.

Meanwhile, India reacted strongly to Pakistan once again raising the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations, saying that Pakistan, The country is the biggest supporter and promoter of terrorism and pretends to be its victim. At the same time it should stop racially oppressing all its minorities including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Buddhists.

United Nations Dr. Kajal Bhatt, Counselor and Legal Adviser of the Permanent Mission of India in the U.S. emphasized the need to fight the fight against terrorism on all fronts and said that all member countries should fulfill their obligations enshrined in international counter-terrorism programs and conventions. .

Speaking at the General Assembly’s Sixth Committee (Legal) meeting on ‘Methods to Eliminate International Terrorism’, Bhatt said, “I would like to express my dismay that Pakistan has once again misused this important forum for its lies. started repeating. He is the country’s biggest supporter and promoter of terrorism and pretends to be its victim. Wherever India’s name is mentioned, we condemn it and reject its allegations and objections.

India’s strong reaction came after Pakistan’s envoy to the United Nations, Munir Akram, raised the issue of Kashmir again in the Sixth Committee meeting and made baseless allegations against India in his remarks. Bhatt said, “Jammu and Kashmir was a part of India and will always be.” .”