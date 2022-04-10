pakistan again rise kashmir issue shahbaz sharif indian major said talk on pok aajtak debate

The Nizam may have changed in Pakistan, but his attitude towards Kashmir remains the same. Pakistan has once again raised the rage of Kashmir. Potential PM Shahbaz Sharif said that peace is possible only after the Kashmir issue is resolved.

Before taking over as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif said that he wants harmony in the country. He said- “We want peace with India, but peace is not possible without a solution to the Kashmir issue.”

In a debate on Aaj Tak regarding this issue, Major General (R) AK Siwach said that today the matter should be on PoK and not on Kashmir present with India. The situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is bad, the people there want to meet in India, it should be discussed. He said- “The truth is that every country has an army, but in Pakistan, the army has a country. Power is with Rawalpindi and not with Islamabad. Now what they are talking about Kashmir should be done about Kashmir which is Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Pakistan… today they want to meet in India and Jammu and Kashmir.”

popular news Only Modi, Shah, Nadda are taking decisions in BJP Parliamentary Board; Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj’s place vacant till date On the question of offering tea shop to PM, Mani Shankar Aiyar, first shouted, then the voice changed and fell in the feet. After 12 years, Dev Guru Jupiter will transit in Pisces, these 3 zodiac signs will start good days, the sum of success in every work READ Also Pelosi punches back on claim she said Jayapal, AOC competed to be left's 'queen bee' When they have come Azaan, Hijab, Halal, Hang, Jhatka, Shotka… Pramod Krishnam taunted, Sambit Patra said – I will touch the feet of Acharya ji

On the other hand, Major General (R) Sanjay Meston said that he has met many Pakistanis who say that India should not have been partitioned. India and Pakistan should have been one country. He said that we should not talk about Kashmir, because Pakistan is a part of India.

Let us inform that Imran Khan’s government in Pakistan fell on Saturday night and Shahbaz Sharif is expected to become the PM from the opposition side. Imran has praised India fiercely on the go. Now the new government that came in his place is talking about peace, but is also chanting the melody of Kashmir. Due to which the already deteriorating relations between the two countries are expected to worsen.