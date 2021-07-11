Pakistan Army Says, India’s Investment Seems Sinking In Afghanistan

Lahore. Pakistan is a country that finds a reason to be happy in every trouble. The Taliban continues to dominate in Afghanistan. But Pakistan is expressing its happiness even in this difficult time. What he likes best is that India’s investment is sinking because of the Taliban’s occupation of Afghanistan. Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director General of Pakistan-based Inter Service Public Relations, gave his statement in this matter on Saturday.

target on india

General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the media wing of the Pakistani military, was talking to the media. He said that if India had invested in Afghanistan with good intentions, they would not have been disappointed today. According to Babar Iftikhar, India’s aim was to harm Pakistan by entering Afghanistan.

He further said that New Delhi has always tried to tell the world that Pakistan is the root of trouble in Afghanistan. At the same time, these claims of India are completely hollow. According to the Major General, the whole world knows that Pakistan always wanted to solve the problems of Afghanistan.

questioned the US decision

Major General Babar Iftikhar raised questions on the decision of the US government to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. He said that the US was expected to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan with full responsibility. He also clarified on the issue of US location in Pakistan. There is no truth in these claims, he said.