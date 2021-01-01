Pakistan beat West Indies by 109 runs in the second Test: Pakistan beat West Indies by 109 runs in the second Test

Pakistan won their Caribbean tour by 109 runs on the last day. Pakistan were level with a two-Test series victory. Chasing 328, the West Indies were reduced to 211 runs. None of his batsmen could play against Shaheen Shah Afridi’s deadly bowling.Pakistan did not give any chance to the West Indies batsmen with their bowling and kept taking one wicket after another. Shaheen Afridi was the hero of the match. Shaheen Afridi took 10 wickets. This is his first ten wickets in a Test match.

The West Indies were on the backfoot after losing four wickets in the opening session. The situation worsened when Brathwaite was dismissed in the second over after the lunch break. Kelly Meyers, caught on the forward short leg, added 82 for the seventh wicket by Jason Holder, but was dismissed by Afridi. Fortunately, Pakistan did not suffer much or wasted much time. Holder hit five fours and two sixes during his 47-run innings.

At the same time, earlier, Pakistan preferred to run fast in their second innings and they also lost wickets in this attempt. He declared his innings after batting only 27.2 overs. Imran Butt (37 off 44 balls), Abid Ali (29 off 23 balls) and skipper Babar Azam (33 off 41 balls) made useful contributions. Jason Holder and Alzari Joseph from the West Indies took two wickets each.

