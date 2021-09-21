Pakistan blames politics as England and New Zealand cricket teams canceled

“You will understand why we are not in a position to provide further details about the nature of intelligence, other than to say, it was a direct threat, and it was a credible threat,” Ms Ardern was quoted as saying on Sunday. .

Officials in Pakistan said they had not received any threats and sought more information from their New Zealand counterparts. A former spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, or banned terrorist group TTP, said in a Facebook post ahead of New Zealand’s scheduled match that the team could be targeted by a different group.

Ehsanullah Ehsan, citing the Islamic State terrorist group, said, “As far as I know there is a global jihadist organization (IS) looking for a bigger target in Pakistan.” It was not clear whether Mr. Ehsan was aware of a planned attack and his Facebook account was deleted shortly after.

There is widespread outrage and despair in Pakistan over the cancellation of the tour. Nawab Ahmed Alam, 41, who runs a cricket club in Islamabad, said, “We were all very excited and looking forward to watching the match at the stadium.” He said that he had bought a ticket to watch the first match between Pakistan and New Zealand. . But now with the tour being canceled, cricket fans feel that Pakistan has been taken back 10 years.

The cancellation is particularly disappointing for locals as teams from other countries such as Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and South Africa began touring in 2015, raising hopes that things might return to normal.

“It is very unfortunate because the spectators and fans want to see their cricketing heroes play in front of them, on home soil against foreign teams,” Mr Alam said. “Fans have been denied the thrill and joy.”

Pakistani authorities have claimed that the country’s security has improved significantly after a series of actions against terrorist groups, particularly the Pakistani Taliban, which launched a bloody campaign of terrorist attacks from 2007 to 2014.