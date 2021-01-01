Pakistan calls Kashmir terrorists freedom fighters, India trains ISIS, Shah Mahmood Qureshi claims dossier on Kashmir
Faced with the threat of being blacklisted for harboring terrorism, Pakistan has once again made false allegations against India. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has issued a document saying that India is violating human rights in Kashmir. Qureshi also accused the use of chemical weapons in Kashmir. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir will forever be an integral part of the country.
Qureshi called Kashmir a terrorist ‘freedom fighter’
Qureshi compared the terrorists in Kashmir to freedom fighters and called Kashmir an open prison. Lying about the funeral of separatist leader Syed Ali Gilani, Qureshi claimed that his family members were not allowed to attend the funeral. He also said that his body was forcibly snatched and buried. A video of Gilani’s funeral has also been released. Qureshi said the dossier contains three chapters, 113 references, 26 international media review reports and 41 reports from Indian media and think tanks.
The winner who gives ‘knowledge’ to human rights violations
The campaign dossier was unveiled by Pakistan’s foreign minister, champion of human rights violations, human rights minister Shirin Mazari and national security adviser Moeed Yusuf. Qureshi claimed that the dossier prepared by Pakistan underlined India’s alleged aggression and barbarism in Kashmir.
India accused ISIS of training
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Qureshi has accused India of being involved in terrorist activities. He claimed that India was training in five ISIS camps, which was a matter of concern. However, Qureshi could not present any concrete evidence regarding his fabricated allegations. Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister and a staunch supporter of the military, has also accused India of being involved in terrorist activities.
