Pakistan, China, India: Pakistani military officials are stationed in the Chinese army’s PLM on the Indian border, the report says.

Pakistani military officials who conspired against India are now stationed at the headquarters of the Chinese Army Theater Command, which borders India. According to intelligence sources, these Pakistani military officials have been deployed following an agreement between China and Pakistan to share intelligence. There are indications that Pakistani military officers will be deployed in the Chinese army’s Western and Southern Theater Command.

According to a CNN News 18 report, Pakistani military liaison officers have been deployed to China’s Western Theater Command and Southern Theater Command. This command of the Chinese army is responsible for the security of the borders of India, Xinjiang and the Tibet Autonomous Region. Last month, China appointed General Wang Haijiang as the new commander of the Western Theater Command.

Deployed Colonel Rank Pakistani military officer

Despite several rounds of talks between India and China, Chinese troops are still stationed in the Ladakh region along the Line of Control (LoC). According to intelligence sources, colonel-level officers of the Pakistan Army are stationed in the Joint Staff Division of the Central Military Commission. This commission is responsible for formulating tactics, training and tactics for the Chinese military.

According to reports, 10 additional military officers are deployed at the Pakistani embassy in Beijing, China. In addition, defense officials are already present at the embassy. Additional Pakistan Army officials are working on a project related to defense supplies in China. The presence of Pakistani military officials in China’s military has multiplied, which shows the level of coordination between the two countries, security sources said.



Deployed 15,000 security personnel for CPEC related projects

The Pakistani military has deployed about 15,000 security personnel in the country for the security of Chinese citizens and for projects related to CPEC. She is now creating an entire department that will only protect CPEC and Chinese citizens. India is keeping a close eye on the growing cooperation between the armies of China and Pakistan. However, due to this cooperation, the experience of working together with the armies of Pakistan and China is increasing, which could be dangerous for India.