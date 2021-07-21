Pakistan Corona Delta Variant Affecting Peoples Life, Hospitals Full

Of the corona cases present in Karachi, more than 92 percent of the cases are of patients infected with the delta variant.

New Delhi. Due to the Delta Plus variant of Corona virus in Pakistan, the situation has become very bad. All government and private hospitals are full and patients are being returned due to lack of beds. The local administration has warned that the situation is likely to become very serious if preventive measures are not taken.

The rate of Kovid 19 positive in Karachi has reached 25.7 percent, which is five times more than the rest of Pakistan’s 5.25 percent. Not only this, out of the corona cases present in Karachi, more than 92 percent of the cases are of patients infected with the delta variant. The government is appealing to the people to follow the corona protocol and take care of social distancing.

According to media reports, Pakistan Medical Association General Secretary Dr Kaiser Sajjad said that people are not taking the epidemic seriously. Such irresponsible behavior and carelessness on the occasion of Eid will only worsen the situation. In view of the increasing number of Kovid-19 patients, it has been decided to seal many areas in Islamabad.

It is noteworthy that at this time there is a possibility of a third wave coming due to the delta variant of corona virus all over the world. Cases of delta variants are increasing in many countries including Europe and America. In such a situation, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also appealed to the governments of all countries to make necessary preparations and take all necessary steps to prevent the epidemic.