Pakistan Cricket Board Accused James Faulkner For Damaging Hotel Property Banned from PSL for Life Time PCB’s charge

James Faulkner Gross Misconduct: James Faulkner made several tweets before the PCB action. Faulkner accused the PCB and PSL management of lying and abusing them.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators on Saturday, 19 February 2022, issued a joint statement on the allegations of Australian all-rounder James Faulkner. The Australian all-rounder, who played for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022, left the tournament midway citing irregularities in payment of his contract fee.

In response, the PCB and the franchise condemned Faulkner’s actions and called it “gross misconduct”. The PCB banned James Faulkner from participating in the Pakistan Super League in future as part of disciplinary action. The PCB made it clear that this Australian player will not be selected to play in this T20 tournament in future.

The PCB also claimed that Faulkner deliberately damaged his property before leaving the hotel where he was staying. The PCB had to compensate for the damage done by them. According to media reports, after an argument with a PCB official, James Faulkner threw his bat and helmet on the chandelier in the hotel.

The PCB statement also said that the PCB received reports and complaints from immigration officials that Faulkner’s behavior at the airport was also inappropriate and abusive.

“In view of the above and taking seriously the blatant misconduct of James Faulkner, he will not be included in the future HBL Pakistan Super League (PSB) events,” a PCB statement said. According to the PCB, this act of James Faulkner was an attempt to defame Pakistan Cricket and Pakistan Super League.

Faulkner made several tweets before this. In those tweets, Faulkner explained that he had left the team hotel and bio-bubble. He accused the PCB and PSL management of lying and abusing them.

1/2

I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans.

But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honoring my contractual agreement/payments.

I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

2/2

It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing.

But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20 I’m sure you all understand my position. — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

James Faulkner said in a tweet, ‘I apologize to Pakistani cricket fans. But unfortunately I have to withdraw from the last two matches. I am leaving PSL as PCB is not honoring my contract/payment.