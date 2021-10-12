Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Rameez Raja PM Imran Khan spinner Saeed Ajmal cried for money: ICC release Ravichandran Ashwin banned me under pressure of BCCI

Emphasizing on making the PCB financially sound, he had said, “Most of the revenue for the ICC comes from the BCCI. I am afraid that if India stops funding, PCB may collapse. Because the ICC does not get any funding from Pakistan.

After Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Rameez Raja, now his own team’s former spinner Saeed Ajmal has cried about the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) being rich. Saeed Ajmal said, BCCI has a lot of money. money is everything. It also gets sponsors. This is the reason why BCCI is financially stable.

Ajmal also talked about the famous spin technique second in a conversation with a private TV channel. Ajmal’s second was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Ajmal said that the ICC had barred Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from bowling for six months before charging me. Ashwin was asked to rest for six months, while me and Mohammad Hafeez were sidelined.

The former cricketer claimed that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and bowler Harbhajan Singh also had problems with their bowling. They come from India and their board has money, sponsors. Money is at the top. This is the reason that his players did not face any kind of controversy.

Let us tell you that many things keep happening in Pakistan cricket regarding BCCI. There have also been allegations against the ICC. Pakistan Prime Minister and former captain of the team Imran Khan has also said that India controls cricket in the world. The only reason behind this is money. Whatever they want happens. No country can muster the courage to do to India what New Zealand and England have done to Pakistan.

Earlier, PCB chairman Rameez Raja had also said that India has money and the ICC gets the maximum amount from there. Raja had said that 50 per cent of the PCB’s budget comes from grants from the ICC.

