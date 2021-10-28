Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja wants to appoint foreign coach Gary Kirsten fray to replace Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach of Pakistan Team

Gary Kirsten was the head coach of the Indian cricket team from 2008 to 2011. The Indian cricket team, led by Kirsten, won the ODI World Cup in 2011, after a gap of almost three decades.

Former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten may replace Misbah-ul-Haq as the head coach of Pakistan cricket team. In addition to Kirsten, Simon Katich and Peter Moores are also on the list of favorites for the role. It is also reported that the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Rameez Raja also wants to appoint a foreign coach for the team.

Saqlain Mushtaq is currently serving as the interim head coach of the Pakistan cricket team. Gary Kirsten was the head coach of the Indian cricket team from 2008 to 2011. The Indian cricket team, led by Kirsten, won the ODI World Cup in 2011, after a gap of almost three decades. It was only while his coach was that the Indian team reached number one for the first time in the ICC Test Cricket Rankings.

Kirsten has played 101 Tests and 185 ODIs for the South African team. He has scored 7289 runs in test match cricket. 53-year-old Kirsten has also scored 6798 runs in One Day International cricket. Kirsten played his last international match for South Africa in the year 2004.

Ahead of the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, Misbah-ul-Haq had announced his resignation as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team. Along with Misbah, bowling coach Waqar Younis also resigned. After that the PCB appointed Saqlain Mushtaq as the interim head coach of the team.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team has started its campaign in a sensational fashion in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led team has won both their matches played in the tournament so far. He is currently at the top of the points table in Group 2 of Super-12.

Babar Azam and his teammates defeated the Indian team in their first match with 10 wickets remaining. Men in Green beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in their second round. Pakistan’s next match is against Afghanistan in Dubai on 29 October 2021.