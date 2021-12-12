Pakistan Cricket Board Tension Increases After 3 West Indies Player Tested Corona Positive With One Staff Member Before T20 Series

A three-match T20 and three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies will be played in Karachi from Monday 13 December. Before that, three players of the visiting team have been out of the T20 series after being found infected with Kovid.

The West Indies Cricket Board raised hopes for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the tour was canceled by New Zealand and England and agreed to a white ball series. Before the start of the three-match T20 series between the two teams in Karachi from Monday, three players and a staff member of the visiting team have been found to be Kovid-19 infected.

Left-arm pacers Sheldon Cottrell, all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Myers have been ruled out of the T20I series against Pakistan after they tested COVID-19 positive on arrival in Karachi. Apart from these three, a non-coaching member of the team management has also been found to be Corona positive. Cricket West Indies (CWI) gave this information in a statement.

The vaccination of the four people found corona positive has been completed and they are not showing any symptoms. They will now have to stay in quarantine for 10 days after which they will be tested again.

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said, “Our tests have confirmed four COVID-19 positive cases upon arrival in Pakistan. This has been confirmed when the players and staff are going through the quarantine in their rooms. Despite this setback to our preparation plans, we are confident that the tour will continue. Because the reports of other players and staff members have come negative both before and after reaching Pakistan.

He said, “Many of our players are already part of a biologically safe environment before the Caribbean Premier League, but even then it is impossible to completely eliminate the risk of Kovid-19 infection from cricket tour. The exclusion of three players from our team will seriously affect our preparations but the rest of the team is in good shape.

Significantly, the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies will start on Monday at the National Stadium in Karachi. All matches will be played here. After this, a series of 3 ODIs will also be played from December 18 to December 22.