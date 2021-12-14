Pakistan Cricket Team create history in T20 International Babar Azam record was better than Virat Kohli but not Rohit Sharma PAK vs WI

The Pakistan cricket team led by Babar Azam created history on the night of 13 December 2021. They became the team to win the most T20 International cricket matches in a calendar year. With this, Babar Azam further improved his record against Virat Kohli in terms of success rate in this format. However, he is still far behind Rohit Sharma in this matter.

Pakistan cricket team won the first match of the 3 T20 series against West Indies by 63 runs. This is Pakistan’s 18th T20 International win in the year 2021. With this, he made a world record for winning the most 18 T20 International matches in a year.

Earlier also this record was registered in the name of Pakistan. In the year 2018, Pakistan won 17 T20 Internationals under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed. In terms of winning the most T20 International matches in a year, it is at number four. He won 15 T20 International matches in 2016.

Babar Azam has led Pakistan to 24 victories in 38 T20 Internationals so far. He has a success rate of more than 63 per cent in this format. At the same time, Team India played 50 T20 International matches under the leadership of Virat Kohli. Of these, he won 30.

Virat Kohli’s success rate in T20 International cricket is only 60 percent. Talking about Rohit Sharma, he is at number one in the world in this matter. Their success rate is 81.82%.

In T20 International, Rohit got the command of Team India for the first time on 20 December 2017. Since then, he has led Team India in 22 T20 International matches so far. Out of these, Team India won 18 matches, while lost in 4.

Talking about the match between Pakistan and West Indies, in the match played in Karachi, the captain of the Caribbean team, Nicholas Pooran, won the toss and decided to bowl. Batting first, Pakistan scored 200 runs for 6 wickets.

Chasing the target, West Indies’ innings was reduced to 137 runs in 19 overs. For him, opener Shai Hope scored the highest 31 runs. Mohammad Wasim Jr took the highest 4 wickets for Pakistan. Haider Ali was adjudged player of the match.

Openers Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan played an important role in this victory of Pakistan. Rizwan scored 78 runs in 52 balls with the help of 10 fours and Haider Ali scored 68 runs in 39 balls with the help of 6 fours and 4 sixes.

Mohammad Nawaz, who came to bat at number seven, scored 30 not out in 10 balls with the help of 3 fours and 2 sixes. Romario Shepherd took two wickets for West Indies, while Akil Hossain, Oshane Thomas, Dominic Drakes and Oden Smith got one wicket each.