pakistan-cricket-team-in-controversy-after-flag-was-seen-on-ground-during-practice-session-in-bangladesh-since-saqlain-mushtaq-comes-management-clarifies-issue – Pakistan in practice session The cricket team created a ruckus by raising the flag, the team management said in a clarification

In the practice session before the series against Bangladesh, the Pakistan cricket team created a ruckus by raising the flag. This Bangladeshi fans did not like it at all and they also linked it to the independence day of their country.

Bangladesh cricket fans were not liked by the Pakistan cricket team practicing with the flag in Bangladesh. On Wednesday, there was a lot of controversy on social media regarding this. The team management clarified on this on Thursday, saying that there is nothing new for them in hoisting the country’s flag during the practice session.

The media management of the Pakistan cricket team said that it started after Saqlain Mushtaq joined the team as the interim head coach. In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, the Pakistani team was seen practicing similarly.

Let us tell you that during a practice session before the three-match T20 series, the Pakistani team practiced with their flag at the Mirpur ground, after which the ruckus started. Many Bangladesh fans called it a political move ahead of the country’s golden jubilee celebrations of independence. Many people posted against it on social media.

Talking to the media here, the media management of the Pakistan team in Bangladesh said, “This is not a new thing for us. This is part of the coaching after Saqlain Mushtaq joined the team. He believes that practicing with the flag gives more motivation to the players.

Pakistan started preparation ahead of three-match T20I and two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Pakistan team hoists a national flag there– surely a new scene here. Cannot remember any team doing it here in recent past. Finally some int’l cricket in Mirpur. #BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/922Alf4LeC — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) November 15, 2021

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board, seeing the matter getting heated, said in a clarification that for the last two months, during the practice of the team, they have been playing the country’s flag in the ground. On this occasion, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that his team gets a lot of support in Bangladesh.

He said, “They support our team with their team. Whenever we go out for practice, people cheer us on seeing us in the bus. In such a situation, it is a good decision to allow 50 percent spectators to enter the field for the T20 series.