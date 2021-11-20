Pakistan Cricket Team Won T20 Series after Beating Bangladesh By 8 Wickets Mohammad Rizwan And Fakhar Zaman Shines Hasan Ali was rested for this match

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets in the second T20 of the three-match series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Today Fakhar Zaman played an unbeaten innings of 57 runs for Pakistan and was adjudged the player of the match.

Pakistan clinched the series by registering a resounding 8-wicket win in the second match of the three-match series against Bangladesh. The visitors took an unassailable 2-0 lead over the hosts by winning the match played at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh team once again displayed poor batting performance today. In this match Bangladesh team was able to score only 108 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 40 runs for the hosts.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi took 2 wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs and bowled the best. Apart from him, Shadab Khan also took two wickets giving 22 runs in 4 overs. Apart from this, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Harish Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz took one wicket each.

In reply, chasing the target of 109 runs, the start of Pakistan was not good. Captain Babar Azam became the victim of Mustafizur Rahman by scoring only 1 run in the third over. After this Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman shared 85 runs for the second wicket and ensured the team’s victory.

Fakhar Zaman scored an unbeaten 57 not out while scoring a half-century and Mohammad Rizwan scored 39 runs with restraint. After achieving this target in 18.1 overs, Pakistan won the match by 8 wickets and also captured the series. The last match of the series will be played at this stadium on Monday, 22 November.

Significantly, in the first T20 match of the series, Pakistan won by 4 wickets. The bowlers performed brilliantly in both the matches but the batting was a bit shaky in the first match. Captain Babar Azam could not do much in both the matches.