Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali and his Indian wife Samiya Aarzoo abuse on social media Instagram Twitter after match loss against australia t20 world cup 2021

Kamal Rashid Khan has also taunted Hassan Ali. He wrote in the tweet, ‘Today Hasan Ali paid the right to be the son-in-law of India.’

Pakistan cricket team is out of ICC T20 World Cup. Pakistani fans are very hurt and angry due to the loss of their team. In his view, Pakistan lost the semi-final against Australia because of Hasan Ali. People are making lewd comments against Hasan Ali on social media.

Trolls also targeted Hasan Ali’s sect. Matthew Wade’s catch was missed by Hasan Ali in the semi-final match against Australia. After this, Matthew Wade hit 3 sixes in the next 3 balls to take Australia to the final. Not only this, such people did not even spare his wife Samiya Arju. He used obscene for Samia because he is Indian.

Hassan Ali was even called a ‘traitor’ on social media. He was also accused of setting up with Australia. In tweets made by some Pakistani Twitter handles, it was even said that Hasan Ali should be shot as soon as he arrives.

Hassan Ali and his wife Samia Arzoo’s account on Instagram is full of dirty comments from Pakistani users. Somebody is asking him how much money he took to get runs in the semi-finals. Some people blamed the ‘hanging’ posts on Instagram. Very abusive language was used for Samia.

Social media users also questioned Hasan Ali’s loyalty to the team. Such people believe that Hasan Ali deliberately dropped the catch. He did this because he is a Shia Muslim. Being a Shia Muslim, he worked to shame Sunni Muslims. The kind of things that are happening on social media about his wife cannot even be written here.

Please tell that Samiya Arzoo is originally from Chandeni village of Nuh district of Haryana in India. His family has lived in Faridabad for 15 years. She is working as a flight engineer in Emirates Airlines. Samia and Hassan got married two years ago.

It would not be wrong to say that Hasan and his wife are being targeted in the same way as Mohammed Shami was made when they lost to Pakistan. However, it was later revealed that such comments on Shami were mostly made by Pakistani users. Kamal Rashid Khan has also taunted Hassan Ali. He wrote in the tweet, ‘Today Hasan Ali paid the right to be the son-in-law of India.’