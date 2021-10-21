pakistan-cricketer-salman-butt-slammed-his-own-team-captain-babar-azam-for-his-tactics-used-in-t20-world-cup-2021-warm-up-match – Indo-Pak match Before the former Pakistani cricketer targeted his own team, raised questions on the plans of T20 World Cup

Even before the Indo-Pak match to be held in T20 World Cup 2021, questions are being raised on the plans of the captain of the Pakistan cricket team. Former cricketer Salman Butt has questioned the plan used by Babar Azam.

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has targeted his own team. He has questioned the tactics of Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam. He has opposed the planning done by Pakistan in the practice match on his YouTube channel.

Let us tell you that in the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan defeated West Indies in their first warm-up match and after that they had to face defeat against South Africa in the second match. Talking on this, Butt said that India have used both their practice matches well.

Butt questioned the strategy of playing his main-11 players in the practice match, saying, “India has made full use of both these practice matches.” He gave everyone a chance. But our team (Pakistan) doesn’t know if there is any insecurity that no one else gets a run, no one else gets a chance. Because of this, everyone is not being given a chance.

He further said that, ‘You (Babar Azam) being the captain, you should know which player should be used. If you do not do this here, where will you do it? Ever if both of you (Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan) get out in the first over, who will play with the new ball next? I didn’t understand this strategy at all. I don’t know what planning they do.

It is worth noting that Super-12 will start from 23rd October. On October 24, the match between India and Pakistan will be played from where both these teams will start their campaign.

Earlier, India had won both their warm-up matches against England and Australia. India beat England by 8 wickets and beat Australia by 9 wickets. Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated West Indies by 7 wickets but lost to South Africa by 6 wickets.